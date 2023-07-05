"It's not even fair" – Former Divas Champion on WWE calling her a "legend"

Dozens of former WWE Superstars appeared on a reunion episode of RAW on July 22, 2019. Alicia Fox, who was still an active roster member at the time, recently questioned why she was listed as a "legend" on the show.

In April, Fox became a free agent after her 17-year WWE stint ended. The 34-year-old has been outspoken about the way she was treated in her last few years with the company. She was particularly frustrated about not receiving a statement of support following her departure.

On Ring the Belle, Fox revealed she was just as confused as everyone else when she was among the RAW Reunion legends:

"One day, a fan tweeted me a picture of that legends shirt, and it had my little head on there (…) I was like, 'Why is my head on that shirt? You're gonna legend me up?' It's not even fair. I got a load of phone calls like, 'Are you retired?' I'm like, 'I've got my first merch!'" [31:38 – 31:56]

Fox competed in more than 1,000 matches before the RAW Reunion episode. After the show, she only made two more in-ring appearances in Royal Rumbles before leaving the company.

Alicia Fox explains how she debuted on WWE's main roster

On the June 13, 2008, episode of SmackDown, Alicia Fox made her first main roster appearance as Edge and Vickie Guerrero's wedding planner.

Fox recalled how Guerrero was responsible for her call-up from WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system:

"Well, it's funny because Vickie Guerrero really did a sister good because the office asked her, 'Is there anyone that you would wanna see from developmental come and be a part of your segment?' and she chose my character name." [6:32 – 6:49]

The former Divas Champion also addressed speculation that she received backstage heat after injuring Beth Phoenix in 2011.

