"It's never going to happen" – When Brock Lesnar didn't want to work with current WWE Superstar

In recent years, several WWE Superstars have expressed their admiration for Brock Lesnar in out-of-character media interviews. One current star, Matt Riddle, has repeatedly mentioned The Beast Incarnate's name. However, his comments have not always been well received.

Ahead of his participation in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, Riddle stated his desire to retire Lesnar one day. The two bumped into each other backstage at the event, but the meeting did not go exactly as The Original Bro wanted.

During an interview with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy in June 2020, Riddle said Lesnar's then-advocate Paul Heyman dismissed the possibility of the match ever happening:

"Heyman and his security guard – I won't mention his name [laughs] – him and his security guard come up to me and basically told me I had no chance in hell – it was very Vince McMahon like [laughs] – no chance in hell that I was going to get that match with him and I'd have better luck doing something else."

Riddle added that Lesnar also shot down his idea of a dream match:

"And I'll be honest, at first, I was just like awww [disappointed], I got this far and you're literally holding me like this [tightly]. Like, he's holding me like we're friends but we're not. And then he [Lesnar] tells me, 'It's never going to happen.'"

Lesnar, the first entrant in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble, eliminated 13 superstars before eventual winner Drew McIntyre sent him over the top rope with a Claymore. Later in the match, Riddle entered from the number 23 spot and lasted only 41 seconds before being eliminated by Baron Corbin.

Matt Riddle got his wish to face Brock Lesnar in 2022

Although they are yet to fight each other in a singles contest, Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle finally crossed paths at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Lesnar eliminated five superstars, including Riddle, en route to winning the match.

Three weeks later, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion defeated AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Riddle, and Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2022. Bobby Lashley, the WWE Champion heading into the event, was removed from the match after suffering a storyline injury before his pod opened.

As the post above shows, Riddle took to Twitter to reveal his delight after receiving an F5 from Lesnar during the match.

