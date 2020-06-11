10 Off-screen moments that revealed the real Brock Lesnar

This may change your perception about Brock Lesnar.

These incidents will give fans an idea about the real man behind the intimidating gimmick.

Brock Lesnar and Paige.

In an age where social media is an extension of human personality, Brock Lesnar is the last person you'd see indulging in online frivolity. The Beast Incarnate's Twitter handle is like a Paul Heyman fan page. You'd scroll endlessly but still find nothing but retweets of his advocate

Just like with Heath Slater's kids, Brock Lesnar doesn't give two hoots about social media. In hindsight, that has helped preserve his image of being a no-nonsense badass.

He's a destroyer in kayfabe but a recluse in real life, and that has given rise to many rumors about how Brock Lesnar actually is when he isn't booked to be an intimidating suplex machine on WWE TV.

Well, the Beast Incarnate is actually a really nice guy, albeit a few moments. Don't you believe us?

We'll give ten examples of how the real Brock Lesnar is.

#10. Playing football with the boys

Brock Lesnar is rarely pictured in candid moments with the boys from the locker room, but this video above is a refreshing exception.

The Beast Incarnate can be seen trying his hand - legs would be more appropriate in this scenario - at football (soccer) while preparing for the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV in 2018. Randy Orton, Cesaro, Sunil Singh, and Brock Lesnar were busy knocking the ball around under the sweltering heat of Jeddah.

Lesnar's unsuccessful attempt at controlling the ball and his subsequent spurt to retrieve makes for a comical moment. It's moments like these that humanize the Beast, and it's amazing to see him unwind with the rest of the guys backstage.

#9. Brock Lesnar is always open to advising Paige

Brock Lesnar can be the most intimidating guy in the room even when he's not trying to scare somebody off. The man's huge. His presence is daunting, and that can put off many people who would want to approach him for advice backstage,

Paige revealed during an interview with Inside The Ropes that beyond his menacing exterior, Brock Lesnar is actually a very sweet guy once you get to know him.

Paige said that she could go up to Lesnar without any hesitation and ask him for advice. She went on to add that The Beast Incarnate is a really wonderful guy.

"He's scary, he is definitely scary when you first meet him... he's an intimidating man for sure, like massive. But, like, once you get to know him, he's also very sweet. So, if I wanted advice too from him, I could go to him, and he would be like, 'Sure I'll give it to you', you know. He's really wonderful too."

