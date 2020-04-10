WWE Rumors - Backstage reaction to Brock Lesnar putting over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Lesnar lost the WWE title to McIntyre after being on the receiving end of four Claymore Kicks.

McIntyre had nothing but praise for Lesnar for putting him over on the Road to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre headlined WrestleMania 36

At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre put down Brock Lesnar after hitting him with four devastating Claymore Kicks. Around 11 years after he first made his way to SmackDown as "The Chosen One", McIntyre finally won the top prize.

As per the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several people backstage are heaping praise on The Beast publicly and privately for putting McIntyre over at The Show of Shows. According to WrestlingNewsCo's Paul Davis, Lesnar was great to work with while WrestleMania 36 was being taped at the WWE Performance Center.

He reportedly didn't have a problem working inside an empty Performance Center. Davis' source informed him that Lesnar treated the show as "just another day at the office".

The buildup to the main event of WrestleMania 36 kicked off at the 2020 Royal Rumble match where Drew McIntyre eliminated Lesnar immediately after entering the ring, albeit with a little help from Ricochet. The Scottish Psychopath went on to eliminate Roman Reigns to win the annual free-for-all and seal his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre didn't waste much time and declared that he would be taking on Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania. The entirety of the feud saw Lesnar doing his best to put over Drew in front of the WWE Universe. The segment where McIntyre hit Lesnar with three Claymore Kicks on RAW was a great example of how Lesnar was taking the match very seriously.

McIntyre forgot the script in the heat of the moment and didn't pick up the WWE title after putting down Brock on the ramp. Lesnar instructed him to do so, in a moment that many fans missed during the original broadcast.

McIntyre, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, revealed how Lesnar was confused at seeing him dangle in the lower card as a part of 3MB. The segment in question took place on an episode of WWE RAW back in 2013. Lesnar came out and destroyed McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and Heath Slater. Lesnar pulled McIntyre aside and asked him why he was involved with the faction.

I remember it well. Brock was not long back at that point from UFC. He pulled me aside, and he straight-up asked me, ‘Why are you involved in this?’ He was so confused, but he saw something in me and believed in me. It’s pretty crazy, all these years later, I was the guy to take the title from him at WrestleMania.

McIntyre has finally realized his dream of becoming the WWE Champion and Lesnar has a lot to do with The Scottish Psychopath being incredibly over with the crowd over the past few months.