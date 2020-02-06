Brock Lesnar really wants to work with WWE Star again

Brock Lesnar was a big fan of his segment with R Truth

Apparently Brock Lesnar really wants to take R-Truth to "Sioux Falls City" one more time. The WWE Champion is on a run that has seen him appear on every episode of Monday Night RAW in 2020. Arguably the most entertaining segments of them all was when he was interrupted by the 34-time 24\7 Champion.

Truth strutted down to the ring to declare himself for the Royal Rumble match, only to promptly un-declare after realizing that Lesnar was going to be in the match and not his advocate Paul Heyman. Naturally the bit ended with the WWE Champion dropping Truth with an F-5.

The interaction between the two Champions was universally loved by the fan base, and apparently The Beast himself. R-Truth spoke exclusively with "With Spandex" and said Lesnar is really keen on sharing the ring with him again:

“Brock actually has been pitching ideas. He wants to work with me doing something because of that segment. He pitched a couple ideas. He and I talked afterwards. The sky’s the limit. This business is always changing, and I’m always changing with things.”

Where, when and in what capacity we see Lesnar and Truth cross paths again remains to be seen. However if you were a fan of their first encounter, the good news is a sequel is apparently in the works.