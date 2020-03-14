Paige reveals how Brock Lesnar would react if she goes to him for advice

Paige and Brock Lesnar

When one thinks of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, the first visual that comes to mind is of this intimidating behemoth who isn't one to mess with at all times. In addition to being one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history, Lesnar is also known for being an extremely private person. You wouldn't see him getting interviewed outside WWE, barring rare exceptions.

WWE Backstage panelist Paige recently had a chat with Inside The Ropes and had some interesting things to say about Lesnar. When asked whether Lesnar is as scary as people think he is, she revealed that he is a sweet guy once you get to know him.

"He's scary, he is definitely scary when you first meet him... he's an intimidating man for sure, like massive. But, like, once you get to know him he's also very sweet. So, if I wanted advice too from him, I could go to him and he would be like, 'Sure I'll give it to you', you know. He's really wonderful too."

It's always refreshing to hear WWE Superstars talk about Lesnar as he seldom opens up about himself in public. Lesnar is currently the WWE Champion and is all set to defend it against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.