"It's a rare opportunity that's afforded to very few people" - Samoa Joe on being part of the WWE RAW commentary team [Exclusive]

One of the best things about WWE RAW over the last few months has been Samoa Joe's commentary. The WWE Superstar brings an in-ring perspective to the booth and is a breath of fresh air to the commentary normally heard on the WWE flagship show.

Samoa Joe sat down today with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino to discuss all things WWE. When Joe was asked about what his experience in the broadcast booth has been like, he had nothing but positive things to say.

"You know, it's been a fun experience that you get to be the voice of RAW. Which I think is a rare opportunity that's afforded to very few people, and it's one that you know I've embraced and I've enjoyed. And, you know, like I said, I am not a commentator by trade. I just try to go out there and tell the people how I see things, and if they enjoy it, then I'm all the more happy for it."

- His new series Grit and Glory debuts this week

- #EliminationChamber fallout

Samoa Joe has shined on commentary as part of WWE RAW

Joe has found himself in the RAW broadcast booth twice now due to injury. His first stint occurred back in November of 2019 after Brock Lesnar attacked Dio Madden (RETRIBUTION's Mace).

As great as he was in the role, it was a short stay as he ended up returning to in-ring competition in late December, siding with Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and AOP.

In late February of 2020, it was revealed that Joe had suffered another injury. He found his way back into the RAW broadcast booth in late April, replacing Jerry "The King" Lawler. Joe has been part of the RAW commentary team ever since.

Do you enjoy Samoa Joe on the WWE RAW commentary team? How would you rank him among past wrestlers who have also found themselves in a similar role? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

