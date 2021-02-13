"It's untouchable" - WWE NXT star comments on the quality of NXT's Women's division

WWE NXT star Mercedes Martinez has showered praise on the Women's division of NXT, calling it "untouchable."

In a recent interview with Solo Wrestling, the NXT powerhouse was asked what she thought of the quality of the Women's division of NXT on the global stage, compared to other Women's divisions in different promotions. Needless to say, Mercedes Martinez holds this particular Women's division in very high regard.

Here is what Mercedes Martinez had to say:

"From what I’ve seen, and from being a part of NXT right now, it’s a family atmosphere, it really is. When it comes to the women's division, we don’t bring each other down. We really do bring each other up. Each woman’s success is the success of others. When one rises to the top, she brings everybody with her. And that’s really what I love about the NXT Women’s division... the Women's roster on NXT is untouchable, I can tell you that. I’ve been around a long time and these girls really, really put in the work. And with the facilities at the performance center it’s really top notch at this point."

Martinez wants to help other women coming into the NXT Women's division

A wrestling veteran, Martinez also spoke of how she is keen to pass on her knowledge and experience to the next generation of stars who are coming into NXT's Women's division, and that this kind of support is how she was treated when she first arrived on the balck and gold brand.

"Me being there, I love seeing the new girls that are just coming in now, and whatever tutelage and experience I can help them with. That’s something that was given to me in my first year, just learning the ropes and learning how to do things on the NXT level, on a more professional level compared to the indies."

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day is live this Sunday, February 14, on the WWE Network.