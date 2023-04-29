"It should've been reversed" - WWE veteran points out major flaw in Rhea Ripley's segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell has weighed in on the confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown this week.

The two women are set to collide at Backlash next month for the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship. On the blue brand this week, the LWO member faced Sonya Deville in a singles match, which she won. After the bout, The Eradicator blindsided Vega and tried to hit her with the Riptide, but it was reversed into a DDT. The latter then ran away to the back while the champion stayed in the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that the roles should've been switched, with Zelina Vega remaining in the ring and Rhea Ripley escaping after taking the DDT.

"I swear I looked at it [and] I said wait a minute, you give her a DDT or whatever she gave her, it should've been reversed. Ripley should've been outside the ring and Vega should've had the ring. I didn't get that. She was running away," said Mantell. [44:20 - 45:00]

Freddie Prinze Jr. says Zelina Vega should get some reinforcement if she wants to beat Rhea Ripley

Competing for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash is a major deal for the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner because she is of Puerto Rican descent. Her winning the title would garner a major reaction from the crowd.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer stated that Zelina Vega should get some help if she wants to dethrone Rhea Ripley.

"In front of her people dude, she has to go through that monster. Talk about making you lose in your own town. We love you Zelina but you need backup. You need like six people to go in there with you," he said.

Zelina Vega would shock the world if she defeats Rhea Ripley to capture the title at Backlash. It'll be interesting to see what transpires at the event.

