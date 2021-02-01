"It solidifies you in the business" - Former WWE Superstar comments on the importance of WrestleMania [Exclusive]

Chris Masters has commented on the importance of WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, saying "it solidifies you in the business."

In the latest episode of Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone, The Masterpiece was asked to list some of his favorite WWE pay per view events. As expected, the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania both made an appearance on Masters' list, with particular emphasis falling on the Show of Shows.

Here is what Masters had to say:

"It’s difficult. I think most fans, including myself, you love the elements of the Royal Rumble. Because its pretty exciting. You get a new guy coming in every couple of minutes. But we recognize WrestleMania is the biggest. It’s the Superbowl, its the finals, its the biggest event there possibly is. It’s really what kind of solidifies you in the business. So, I don’t know, I’d have to pick one of those. I guess I’d have to say Survivor Series, I probably liked the least. But trust me, I still liked a lot of Survivor Series. But the idea of the four man tags isn't as exciting as the Rumble or even just the big matches you get at WrestleMania."

It's clear Chris Masters holds WrestleMania in very high regard for what it can help achieve in the careers of professional wrestlers.

Chris Masters on working with Mr. WrestleMania

Edge joins Shawn Michaels as the only two wrestlers to win the rumble from the number 1 position #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/9dQswz5WcJ — Big Money God (@The_Golden_Demo) February 1, 2021

Chris Masters also commented on working with one of his idols, Shawn Michaels, during his WWE career, and how seeing Michaels in the ring with him became a "pinch-yourself moment" for The Masterpiece.

"And then just knowing, you know… because we all grew up watching these guys, and he’s teaming up with Shawn Michaels who, as many people already know, was my personal favorite wrestler. He is just like, you know, such an inspiration to me. There’s definitely a pinch yourself moment."

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Chris Masters below:

