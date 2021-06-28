"It is very special" - John Morrison on him and his wife Franky Monet both being professional wrestlers

Although John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, his wife, Franky Monet, just debuted for WWE NXT earlier this year. Reuniting the couple who have worked together in both IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground.

John Morrison recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to talk about all things WWE. When asked what it was like to finally have his wife join him in WWE, Morrison shared an adorable story about him and his wife.

"I remember coming back from the gym and was super tired," John Morrison recalled. "The first thing she says, 'Can you go to the ground for a second? I have a few [Mexican submission holds] I want to try on you.' Then I worked on one too. Just being able to do that and talk about the business and talk to someone who I love. Someone I want to spend my life with, it is very special because there aren’t people who really understand all this. She does."

Check out my interview with @TheRealMorrison where he gushes about best friend @mikethemiz, reveals what word @FrankyMonetWWE hates the most, drops a #JohnnyDripDrip rap and more: https://t.co/90lQRWzUHE #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 25, 2021

Will Franky Monet work with John Morrison on the WWE main roster?

While John Morrison is currently on WWE RAW, Franky Monet is part of the black and gold brand of NXT. Monet recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino ahead of her match last Tuesday night on NXT against Elektra Lopez. When asked about her eventually working with Morrison on the main roster, Monet was certain it would happen somewhere down the line.

"I think that we have unconditional chemistry that can not be denied on screen, in the ring, you know?" Franky Monet said. "But I want to make a point of having the WWE Universe learn who I am on my own as well. So I think that this time in NXT for me is very important. I'm being reintroduced to some fans who've never heard of me. And I just think it's important that they get to know who I am on my own, first. So eventually, absolutely. I can't wait for Franky Drip Drip (laughs), but I'm also just really excited to find my way and have everyone know who I am and what I bring to the table on my own as well."

3 years ago today I married the most amazing person I’ve ever known 😍😍😍 I am so proud of and so in love with @frankymonetwwe my happiness is bulletproof 😎 https://t.co/5hwRX1sLwu — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) June 2, 2021

