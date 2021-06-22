Franky Monet reveals the origin of "Johnny Drip Drip"; whether she'll work with her husband in WWE [Exclusive]

Have you ever wondered where the name "Johnny Drip Drip" came from? Well, you're in luck. We have the scoop you desire. The newest member of the NXT Women's Division sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week, and she gave us all the details.

Franky Monet, fka Taya Valkyrie, was present the day that "Johnny Drip Drip" was born. It happened about two years ago before John Morrison made his return to WWE. The real-life husband and wife were driving after an IMPACT event with two other stars, and that's when the magic unfolded.

"We were all driving in a car, Me, John, Tessa (Blanchard), and Keira (Hogan) after a taping to go and eat dinner. At this, you know, 24 hour diner. Something ridiculous in New York. And we were playing Cardi B in the car and we're all delusional from lack of sleep and all this kind of stuff and being super hungry," Franky Monet said. "And John, I don't know if anyone knows this, but John likes to rap (laughs). He started rapping to Cardi B. And it was within that car ride that Johnny Drip Drip was born."

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion says someone inside the car coined the phrase "Johnny Drip Drip" as they cheered their colleague on.

It was at that moment that the gradual evolution from John Morrison to "Johnny Drip Drip" began.

"I don't even remember who it was that said like, 'Oh my God, Johnny Drip Drip!' But like, it just became a thing," added Monet. "And then if you look at the first music video that Miz and him did right after COVID had started, for that WrestleMania last year, that was the introduction to the WWE universe, to who Johnny Drip Drip was."

These days, the "Most Moist See WWE Superstar" is in love with his moisture-related puns. The Miz, now that he's out of action with an injury, even accompanies Morrison to the ring in a wheelchair complete with a holster of "drip sticks."

We saw those come into play on RAW when The Miz sprayed Randy Orton with water, as John Morrison pulled off a big upset to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Johnny Drip Drip just qualified for the #MITB Ladder Match with a massive win over @RandyOrton!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vbi3NtU7aD — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021

So just how much time does "Johnny Drip Drip" put into his craft? Apparently, he has water on the brain, according to Franky Monet.

"Listen," Franky says while laughing. "Sometimes there's a lot of drip drip talk. Okay. It's a lot. It's a lot, but he's having the most fun I've seen him have in a long time."

With his tag team partner out of action for the foreseeable future, it appears the focus will be on John Morrison for now. This is certainly great news for fans of "Johnny Drip Drip." For fans of both John Morrison and Franky Monet, we have even better news for you.

Franky Monet will absolutely work on screen with John Morrison

John Morrison and Franky Monet had quite the run in IMPACT Wrestling together. The couple spent a considerable amount of time together on screen and even held the IMPACT World Title and Knockouts Championships at the same time.

Franky Monet told Sportskeeda Wrestling that she absolutely wants to work with her husband on WWE programming when the time is right.

"I think that we have unconditional chemistry that can not be denied on screen, in the ring, you know? But I want to make a point of having the WWE Universe learn who I am on my own as well. So I think that this time in NXT for me is very important. I'm being reintroduced to some fans who've never heard of me. And I just think it's important that they get to know who I am on my own, first. So eventually, absolutely. I can't wait for Franky Drip Drip (laughs), but I'm also just really excited to find my way and have everyone know who I am and what I bring to the table on my own as well."

As "Johnny Drip Drip" now prepares for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Franky Monet is set for the encore performance of her world premiere tonight on NXT. The show gets underway at 8 pm EST on the USA Network.

