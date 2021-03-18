''It wasn’t the right path'' - Jim Ross on the distasteful remarks on Eddie Guerrero on TV

Veteran announcer Jim Ross stated that he found Kurt Angle's TV promo on Eddie Guerrero, calling him a 'drug addict,' distasteful. Ross believes they did not have to go as far as they did.

In 2004, Kurt Angle cut a scathing promo on Eddie Guerrero where he said that Guerrero did not deserve to represent SmackDown because of his history with substance abuse. While the promo was in character and not Angle's personal opinion, many fans and critics thought it was in bad taste.

While talking about Kurt Angle's remarks, Jim Ross said he understood that it was supposed to be a heel move. But he also believes WWE could have made the promo less distasteful.

On Grilling JR, Ross said that Angle and WWE should have done a better job in selecting the verbiage.

''You go into too much detail and that’s negative s**t. I’m not blaming Kurt. Kurt was given a directive of where to go and an outline of his promo on that topic. How you get there is going to be up to him and the writer, but the bottom line is, it wasn’t the right path. I understood the logic. I understood the destination. I understood the routing. Wrong road in my opinion.''

WWE could have been more respectful towards Eddie Guerrero: Jim Ross

Jim Ross admitted that it isn't uncommon for heels to hit below the belt and say dastardly things. However, WWE could have gone in another direction instead of trying to be blunt about Eddie Guerrero's past.

''You can make it personal. Kurt could have said, ‘Do you realize how much of an embarrassment Eddie Guerrero has been for his family? You know that his daughters are ashamed of him because of his conduct and some of his bad habits?’''

The AEW announcer believes such an approach would have been better. Fans would fill in the blanks themselves instead of the company portraying a poor image of Eddie Guerrero.