Iyo Sky needs to make history with WWE Money in the Bank cash-in; solidify Damage CTRL’s dominance

Iyo Sky pulled off an incredible upset at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London last Saturday night.

Damage CTRL's Bayley and Iyo Sky were not on the same page heading into the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st. Iyo was not thrilled with The Role Model as the leader of Damage CTRL and put her spot in the match on the line against Shotzi. Bayley was able to defeat Shotzi on the final SmackDown before the premium live event to qualify for the match a second time.

At WWE Money in the Bank, The Genius of the Sky brilliantly handcuffed Bayley and The Man together while they were on the ladder. She then climbed over the leader of Damage CTRL to retrieve the MITB contract suspended above the ring.

Iyo Sky is a former NXT Women's Champion but has never held a singles title on the main roster. However, she could consider patching things up with Bayley and going after the Women's Tag Team Championships instead of a personal accomplishment.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan captured the titles at WWE Money in the Bank after Shayna Baszler betrayed Ronda Rousey. Damage CTRL battled Raquel and Liv for the titles in May in a match that resulted in both Dakota Kai and Liv Morgan sustaining injuries. Liv and Raquel were forced to relinquish the titles but were able to recapture them at last weekend's premium live event.

Damage CTRL could show Dakota Kai and the WWE Universe that they still have each other's backs by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the Women's Tag Team Champions. The faction could assert their dominance in the division once again and would become even stronger once Dakota Kai returns from injury down the line.

Iyo Sky reveals a secret about WWE Superstar Bayley

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky recently disclosed a hilarious secret about Bayley and her relationship with alcohol.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the 33-year-old was asked to reveal a little-known fact about the leader of Damage CTRL, and she gave a surprising response. Sky shared that Bayley is a big fan of alcohol, which caused WWE star Dakota Kai to burst out with laughter.

"She likes drinking alcohol. That's it," said Iyo Sky. [1:27 - 1:32]

You can check out the full interview with Damage CTRL in the video below:

Iyo Sky is in a tough position at the moment due to Bayley likely being jealous that her fellow stablemate has outshined her. Only time will tell if Damage CTRL will stick together or if Iyo decides that it is time to become a star in WWE on her own.

Would you like to see Damage CTRL disband?

