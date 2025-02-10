IYO SKY to reunite with former rival on WWE RAW following The Judgment Day's actions? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania season has kicked off, and IYO SKY seems directionless for the mega event. Last week, after facing a tough defeat against Liv Morgan, the Damage CTRL member appeared dejected and directionless. However, due to Judgment Day's shenanigans, she may cross paths with one of her former rivals tonight, which could lead to a potential reunion.

IYO may find herself standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bayley on RAW. The Role Model is set to face Lyra Valkyria in a qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber, where she has a strong chance of securing a victory. However, her celebrations could be short-lived as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could launch a post-match assault on her.

Just when Bayley would be on the verge of a beatdown from The Judgment Day members, IYO SKY could storm into the ring, forcing Morgan and Rodriguez to retreat. Following the intense brawl, IYO and The Role Model could find themselves standing side by side, staring at each other. The WWE Universe could witness a brief reunion of the two former Damage CTRL stablemates.

Trending

There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold tonight on the red brand. The Genius of the Sky is already at loggerheads with Liv and Raquel. Judgment Day's underhanded tactics were the main reason behind IYO SKY's loss against Liv Morgan last week. Therefore, such a scenario could provide the Japanese star an opportunity to exact her retribution.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

However, the angle is nothing but speculation. It remains to be seen whether Bayley and IYO cross paths on RAW.

IYO SKY to face The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41?

After facing a string of losses in recent months, questions have been arising about IYO SKY's future in WWE. WrestleMania 41 is two months away, and fans have been wondering who SKY's opponent could be at the spectacle. There is a possibility that Liv Morgan could face the Damage CTRL member at Mania.

Both superstars are currently directionless. Although Morgan has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, the chances of her winning the contest are slim. Hence, Triple H might pit the two stars against each other following the upcoming premium live event.

They can have a high-profile feud on Monday Night RAW, which could eventually culminate at The Show of Shows this year. This will not only give both superstars the spotlight they rightfully deserve but also rejuvenate the women's division. Moreover, the WWE Universe could get a fresh storyline on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for IYO SKY and Liv Morgan as WWE heads on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback