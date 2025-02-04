[WATCH] IYO SKY nearly breaks down in tears after heartbreaking moment on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 04, 2025 03:37 GMT
A shocking moment (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
IYO SKY had a heartbreaking moment on WWE RAW as her road to WrestleMania 41 has been affected by a massive obstacle. She nearly broke down in tears after the moment that was caused by Rhea Ripley.

Although SKY was one of the favorites to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, she fell short as Charlotte Flair became a two-time Rumble winner. Either way, there are plenty of roads to WrestleMania, and for the Japanese sensation, that meant going through the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. However, she needed to defeat Liv Morgan to qualify.

For context, sometime before the qualifying match, Liv Morgan attacked IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, who Raquel Rodriguez took out. This led to her coming out during the IYO vs. Liv match, and she directly caused a DQ loss for the Japanese star.

This left a heartbroken IYO in near tears as Rhea Ripley apologized and looked regretful.

While Ripley's spot in a high-profile WrestleMania match is (nearly) guaranteed, the road will be much rougher for the former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

She has lost all her Damage CTRL members due to injuries, and it seems that a few major setbacks occurred for her in late 2024 and early 2025.

Fans would love to see Rhea Ripley face the Genius of the Sky at WrestleMania if possible.

Edited by Angana Roy
