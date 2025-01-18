Jacob Fatu to bring in 320-pound real-life Bloodline member to WWE to replace Solo Sikoa? Possible aftermath explored

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed a major development in the Bloodline Saga, with Solo Sikoa silently leaving the venue soon after making his entrance. This happened when Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga initially disrupted the Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes match. Solo made his first appearance after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns.

He grabbed the mic but soon left the ring without uttering a word and exited the venue. This action from Sikoa sparked a confused reaction from Jacob Fatu, indicating that he might be unhappy with Sikoa's behavior. Afterward, The Samoan Werewolf blamed the live crowd's negative reactions as the reason for Solo's silence.

However, Jacob Fatu might probably attempt to take over the new Bloodline and bring Journey Fatu to WWE as a potential replacement for Solo Sikoa. For those who may not know, Journey Fatu is a real-life Bloodline member. The 28-year-old star is currently competing in independent wrestling promotions. Just a few months ago, Rikishi introduced Journey on his official Instagram account by posting a picture of him, sparking speculation about his WWE debut. The current scenario presents a great opportunity for Triple H to introduce Journey Fatu into the Bloodline Saga.

In a potential storyline, the Samoan Werewolf could express his frustration over Solo Sikoa's actions and his loss to Roman Reigns, resulting in the loss of the Ula Fala. Consequently, he could declare his takeover of the faction and introduce Journey Fatu as the replacement for the former Ula Fala holder. This angle would not only sensibly incorporate the 320-pound real-life Bloodline member into the family drama but also elevate Jacob Fatu by positioning him as the new leader of the faction.

Overall, the upcoming episodes of SmackDown will be interesting to watch, especially after Solo Sikoa's silence this week.

Soon after Solo Sikoa exited the venue, Jacob Fatu cut a passionate promo asserting his dominance now that the new Bloodline is without the Ula Fala. It's possible that The Samoan Werewolf could soon declare his entry for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2025 traditional match.

The 32-year-old star might state his intention to regain momentum for Bloodline 2.0 by promising domination in the Rumble Match. Jacob's entry into the over-the-top-rope battle could be a great way to integrate him into the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Furthermore, this could help WWE establish him as a singles star, beyond being merely a member of the new Bloodline.

