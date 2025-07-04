Jacob Fatu to bring back 59-year-old WWE legend to join his new team against The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

At Night of Champions, Jacob Fatu lost his WWE United States Championship to Solo Sikoa. With JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga (formerly known as Hikuleo) on his corner, Sikoa seems unstoppable now. However, Fatu does have the help of Jimmy Uso, and Big Jim could be the one bringing in reinforcements.

This is something that Fatu will need if he plans on going after The Bloodline to regain his title. But who could Jimmy Uso add who will help the team beat Solo Sikoa's faction? What about Sikoa’s father?

Since Jimmy and Jey Uso left The OG Bloodline, their father, Rikishi, has always been worried about their work in WWE. This could be his chance to make his WWE return as a mentor or manager for his boys. There have been reports that WWE plans on reuniting The Usos, and who better to guide them than their Hall of Famer, father? With Jacob Fatu in the mix, Rikishi could also guide The Samoan Werewolf, who is set to be the future of the company.

Despite being retired, the 59-year-old WWE legend could act as a manager for Jacob Fatu and The Usos. A Wiseman to their version of The Bloodline. If Jimmy & Jey plan on helping Jacob Fatu beat Solo Sikoa and his new team, why not get help from the man who raised them? This would be an interesting chapter in The Bloodline saga.

How would Sikoa deal with the fact that his own father is supporting his brothers and Jacob Fatu instead of him? The twists and turns this angle could add to the story could elevate it to a new level. Right now, nothing is officially confirmed.

Jacob Fatu could recruit a team for Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE recently released the poster for Survivor Series, and Roman Reigns was featured in it. While he does have his feud with Seth Rollins following his loss at WrestleMania 41, he does still care about his family. WWE could have another Bloodline civil war this year inside WarGames. While last year was good, the inclusion of Bronson Reed and CM Punk took away from it.

This year, fans could see Sikoa leading, Tala Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Tama Tonga, if he gets cleared in time, against Reigns with Jacob Fatu, The Usos, and one other member in Lance Anoa'i, who is in NXT. This will be the proper Bloodline WarGames match that fans would be interested in. Big Jim has always stood beside Reigns, and this could be the latter's chance to return the favor.

