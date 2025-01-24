Jacob Fatu to bring in legend to WWE after 30 years and make him Wiseman of new Bloodline? Potential SmackDown surprise explored

Last Friday on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa just walked out on his Bloodline without saying a word. Jacob Fatu seemed a bit puzzled and maybe even frustrated. This has sparked a lot of speculation among fans about whether The Samoan Werewolf is getting fed up with The Street Champion.

If that's the case, a significant shift could be on the horizon. Fatu could seize control of The New Bloodline. Should that happen, he might bring his father Sam Fatu back to WWE television after thirty years.

Sam made his wrestling debut in WWE back in 1983, and he also had stints with WCW, NWA, and various other promotions. He was famously known as The Tonga Kid. Notably, he is the twin brother of Rikishi and brother of the late Umaga. His final appearance with WWE came in 1994.

Now, his son could bring him through The Bloodline storyline as his Wiseman once he takes control of the group and goes after The Street Champion. This takeover could add a fresh twist to the saga and give Smackdown fans something significant to watch.

It remains to be seen if Jacob Fatu decides to bring his dad on board as his advisor after all these years. Right now, it's all just speculation.

What would happen if Jacob Fatu took over The Bloodline?

What might happen if Fatu takes charge of the crew? Would the group go for a new name? Could Fatu end up in a heated rivalry with Roman Reigns? The possibilities are endless.

Now that The OTC has taken back the title of Undisputed Tribal Chief, The New Bloodline should let go of that name. If Jacob Fatu decides to take charge of the group, he could give it a new identity. He might think Solo didn’t do a great job as a leader and could want to distance himself from the Bloodline name. He could form a new crew with himself, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and some other members.

He could spark a rivalry with Reigns and call him out for Tribal Combat, claiming that the previous leader was a joke. Let’s see what unfolds in the next few weeks. Don’t miss SmackDown to catch all the action.

