Jacob Fatu to fire Tama Tonga from Bloodline and replace him with former tag partner? Exploring potential WWE debut

Jacob Fatu is currently the undeclared leader of Bloodline 2.0 in WWE. The formef self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa walked off amid a booing crowd on SmackDown a few days after he suffered a shattering loss against Roman Reigns. Although he didn't hand over the charge to Fatu, The Samoan Werewolf has stepped up himself.

Tonga Loa has also been out of action for sometime after suffering an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. The heel faction is left with only Jacob and Tama Tonga. And now, The Samoan Werewolf might pull off a destructive move by kicking out Tama Tonga from the group, and replace him with a former wrestling partner Zilla Fatu.

Fatu, son of WWE legend Umaga, was Jacob's partner in the independent wrestling circuit and the duo wrestled as a tag team. Jacob Fatu might go for an overhaul of The Bloodline 2.0 and since Tama Tonga was Solo's recruit, Jacob might throw him out.

Moreover, Zilla Fatu is also rumored to have signed WWE's ID program, and some expect him to make his WWE debut at Royal Rumble on Saturday. "The Main One" was recently askes if he'd like to team up with Jacob in WWE, He said:

"With him? Hell yeah. Who wouldn't want the Samoan Werewolf on your team. Who wouldn't want the most dangerous Samoan? He's one of the ones. It's different having him there with me. A lot of people don't know, it was Booker T and Jacob that play a big role in where I'm at today. Shoutout to Jacob for giving me the right knowledge and taking me under his tree and guiding me and giving me the right advice on how to do certain stuff in the ring. Shoutout to him," Zilla Fatu said, while speaking on Ashlee Off-Air. [H/T/ Fightful Select]

Jacob Fatu could feud with Solo Sikoa for Bloodline leadership

There are also rumors that Solo Sikoa might return as babyface and feud with his cousin over Bloodline 2.0 leadership. Solo might chide Jacob for taking over without his permission and even removing Tama Tonga from the group.

The two could feud at WrestleMania 41 and The Bloodline 2.0 could also split into two factions with some new members in each side. As of now, all eyes will be on Solo and Jacob Fatu's participation at Royal Rumble and how they take things forward.

