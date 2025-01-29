WWE legend to return after 4 years to betray Solo Sikoa and join Jacob Fatu in Bloodline? Exploring potential hint

It seems Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are no longer on the same page. The Bloodline 2.0 leader walked out on SmackDown a few days back as he lost the Tribal Combat fight to Roman Reigns on RAW's debut on Netflix. He looked ashamed, broken and it appeared he was no longer interested in leading his faction. However, as he left, Jacob Fatu showed no emotion toward Solo and was in his usual beast mode. That signaled winds of change in the faction.

A WWE legend might return after nearly four years to back Jacob Fatu as the new leader of Bloodline 2.0. Solo's father, Rikishi, has been quite vocal about the storyline for a while but hasn't appeared on TV to show his support for Bloodline 2.0. The Hall of Famer was last seen in WWE in 2020 at Survivor Series during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

Rikishi has been rumored to return for months. He was expected to return on RAW's debut episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025, but that didn't happen. He may now finally show up on SmackDown and back The Samoan Werewolf as leader of Bloodline 2.0.

The 59-year-old WWE legend has himself expressed his appreciation for Jacob. On his official X account, Rikishi praised Fatu, saying that his hard work had finally paid off. The crowd chanted his name during his entrance at Saturday Night's Main Event show on January 25.

"Jacob Fatu has ARRIVED. The crowd yelling our last name FATU FATU FATU get it Jacob !! YOU listened , learned and did the work look at YOU now !! Proud of you Jake stay the course !! @jacobfatu_wwe," Rikishi wrote.

Rikishi may return to WWE and cut a special promo against Solo Sikoa, telling him that he has brought disgrace and shame to the family. He may shun his son for losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns and later show support for his nephew Jacob Fatu leading to his face turn. This might pit Solo and Jacob against each other, too.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu may cross paths at WrestleMania 41

A face turn for Solo Sikoa has been predicted of late, especially after he walked out on his team members on SmackDown.

It is rumored that Solo Sikoa could return as a babyface after Jacob Fatu declares himself the leader of Bloodline 2.0.

The Samoan Werewolf may have his uncle Rikishi's backing and may take swipes at Solo, prompting the Street Champion's return weeks before WrestleMania 41. The two might then come face-to-face, leading to an epic battle at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen when Solo will mark his return to WWE to confront his teammate Jacob Fatu.

