Jacob Fatu seemingly confirms split from Solo Sikoa at Saturday Night's Main Event

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight. The Samoan Werewolf dominated Braun Strowman in their scheduled match.

Many fans noticed that on the way to the ring, Fatu was wearing his own Ula Fala, made from flowers. Unlike Roman Reigns' Ula Fala, it wasn't made from the seeds of the pandanus fruit but from red flowers, which in Samoan culture can be seen as a sign of respect and status.

After the events of Tribal Combat and the fact that Solo Sikoa walked out on his team a few weeks ago, this could be the first major hint that Fatu has realized that his status is above Sikoa's.

Fatu and Tama Tonga have been able to handle their business all month without Solo Sikoa, and it seems that they could have now decided to move forward without him.

Jacob Fatu was able to send a message to Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event on his own, with Tama Tonga being the only man who could get him to back away from Braun Strowman, but only after he had completed the message that he was sent to deliver.

It seems that Jacob Fatu no longer answers to anyone and has been unleashed on WWE SmackDown.

