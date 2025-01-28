Solo Sikoa to return with 4-time champion to tame Jacob Fatu? Exploring the chances

Ever since Solo Sikoa lost to Roman Reigns on RAW's premiere on Netflix, Jacob Fatu has been calling the shots for the New Bloodline. This has been nothing short of disastrous, as The Samoan Werewolf has become even more unhinged on SmackDown. As such, The Street Champion, albeit reluctantly, may be forced to return and tame him. So, could he recruit a four-time champion for that purpose?

The answer to that question is a potential "Yes", as the four-time champion in this scenario is one who is rumored to have signed with WWE ages ago. Former one-time Strong Openweight Champion, two-time Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion, and former IWGP Tag Team Champion, Hikuleo could be the one to assist Solo Sikoa in stopping Jacob Fatu.

Months ago, it was reported that Hikuleo had signed with WWE and was scheduled to join the NXT roster. However, he is yet to make an appearance. Well, perhaps Solo Sikoa can help him bypass the developmental setting, and bring the Tongan Giant to SmackDown. With him by his side, he could not only pacify Jacob Fatu but also prepare to attack Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline once more.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for Sikoa or Hikuleo at this point in time.

Solo Sikoa did not utter a single word during his last appearance

2025 has started off rough for Solo Sikoa. As mentioned earlier, he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns at RAW's Netflix debut, and hence, the right to call himself the Tribal Chief. Since then, he has made all but one appearance, and that too was somewhat underwhelming.

About two weeks after his loss on RAW, Sikoa made his return to SmackDown. He stepped into the ring, immediately after Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga had cleared it, and looked ready to make a proclamation. Many expected him to berate Roman Reigns and state that The Bloodline civil war was far from over.

However, in a surprising turn of events, he did not utter a single word, and instead dropped the mic and left the arena.

Expand Tweet

It was quite the scene, and it was one that had everyone wondering what was next for the 31-year-old. Is he done with The Bloodline? When will he return to SmackDown next? Hopefully, these questions, and more will be answered soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback