Jacob Fatu to form his own Bloodline with current faction member after WWE Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

This past weekend at Backlash, The Samoan Werewolf of WWE, Jacob Fatu, retained the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Damian Priest. Fatu has shown in recent months that he can more than hold his own in the ring, without outside aid.

Ad

However, his Bloodline teammate Solo Sikoa shocked both the fans and seemingly Fatu as he enlisted the help of a debuting Jeff Cobb during the match to help Jacob retain the gold.

With Fatu appearing to be upset at Sikoa for bringing in Cobb, The Samoan Werewolf may look to break free from the shackles of Solo by enticing Tama Tonga to join him in his own new version of The Bloodline when he returns from injury. Sikoa's authority has taken a huge blow since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, and Fatu seems one step away from betraying The Street Champion. As a result, forming a new faction with Tama Tonga upon his return from injury could help him battle the newfound partnership of Cobb and Sikoa down the line.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Despite having made his WWE debut less than a year ago, Jacob Fatu has risen up the card at an astronomical rate, with him destined to be a main event star in the years to come.

WWE Hall of Famer on Jacob Fatu's star potential

Since joining the company, Fatu has impressed a long list of people. One person who was certain of Jacob's star potential was his fellow Anoa'i family member Rikishi.

Ad

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi said that he always knew that Jacob Fatu was going to be a huge financial commodity for World Wrestling Entertainment.

"You know, and I know, that the WWE is building Jacob as this unstoppable beast. And for me, I have always said this from the beginning, when Jacob was in the independent circuit for possibly eight years that Jacob Fatu, once he reaches WWE, they are gonna find out who truly this kid is. The athletic ability, the talent that this kid is. That if they book him the correct way, you're gonna get money out of this kid here with the matches that he can do." [2:03 onwards]

Ad

Check out the full video below:

After capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April, Jacob Fatu has started to build a strong connection with the fans due to his incredible athleticism and magnetic personality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Crack Tom Crack is a listicle and features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With his journalism degree and a passion for pro wrestling, he joined the division in January 2022. Before this, he also worked with Caught Offside.



Thomas's love for pro wrestling sparked at the 2008 Royal Rumble, with John Cena's iconic return in the match instantly making him fall in love with the passion and excitement of pro wrestling. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk due to his outlandish opinions and stance on sticking to his guns, even if some don't agree with him.



During the Money in the Bank 2023 press event in London, Thomas interviewed WWE Superstars LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. Thomas is meticulous with his research and aims to provide accurate information to the readers.



When he is not working, Thomas loves listening to podcasts, cycling, playing football, hiking, and meeting his friends. Know More