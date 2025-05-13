Jacob Fatu to form his own Bloodline with current faction member after WWE Backlash? Exploring the possibility 

This past weekend at Backlash, The Samoan Werewolf of WWE, Jacob Fatu, retained the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Damian Priest. Fatu has shown in recent months that he can more than hold his own in the ring, without outside aid.
However, his Bloodline teammate Solo Sikoa shocked both the fans and seemingly Fatu as he enlisted the help of a debuting Jeff Cobb during the match to help Jacob retain the gold.
With Fatu appearing to be upset at Sikoa for bringing in Cobb, The Samoan Werewolf may look to break free from the shackles of Solo by enticing Tama Tonga to join him in his own new version of The Bloodline when he returns from injury. Sikoa's authority has taken a huge blow since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, and Fatu seems one step away from betraying The Street Champion. As a result, forming a new faction with Tama Tonga upon his return from injury could help him battle the newfound partnership of Cobb and Sikoa down the line.
Despite having made his WWE debut less than a year ago, Jacob Fatu has risen up the card at an astronomical rate, with him destined to be a main event star in the years to come.
WWE Hall of Famer on Jacob Fatu's star potential
Since joining the company, Fatu has impressed a long list of people. One person who was certain of Jacob's star potential was his fellow Anoa'i family member Rikishi.
During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi said that he always knew that Jacob Fatu was going to be a huge financial commodity for World Wrestling Entertainment.
"You know, and I know, that the WWE is building Jacob as this unstoppable beast. And for me, I have always said this from the beginning, when Jacob was in the independent circuit for possibly eight years that Jacob Fatu, once he reaches WWE, they are gonna find out who truly this kid is. The athletic ability, the talent that this kid is. That if they book him the correct way, you're gonna get money out of this kid here with the matches that he can do." [2:03 onwards]
After capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April, Jacob Fatu has started to build a strong connection with the fans due to his incredible athleticism and magnetic personality.