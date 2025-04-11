Jacob Fatu to form a new tag team with WWE megastar and go against The Bloodline? Exploring potential swerve

Last week on SmackDown it was confirmed that The Samoan Werewolf of WWE Jacob Fatu will face LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 for the United States Championship. Fatu has been on a tear ever since he debuted for the company in the summer of last year and many feel that 'Mania 41 will be just one of his many crowning moments to come.

Despite the fact that Knight and Fatu currently feuding, there may be space for the pair to form a tag team down the line due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, as Fatu's popularity with the fans continues to grow. This may result in resentment from Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline, leading to a full-fledged face turn from Jacob.

Also, Fatu is a big fan of LA Knight. There are many videos doing rounds on social media that capture The Samoan Werewolf cheering The Megastar at WWE events before he signed with the company.

The duo could earn mutual respect during their battles and end up forming a tag team to go up against The Bloodline, who might have a problem with Jacob Fatu's new relationships.

Despite his respect for LA Knight, The Samoan Werewolf will certainly take no prisoners at WrestleMania 41 as he looks to win his first singles title in WWE.

Wrestling veteran on why Jacob Fatu should win the United States title at WrestleMania 41

Since making his WWE debut last year, Jacob Fatu has impressed many people, with his intimidating presence, brutal moveset, and charismatic skills on the mic, The Samoan Werewolf can seemingly do it all.

One person who feels that Fatu has to win the US Title at 'Mania is former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan, who recently sang Jacob's praises on the Gigantic Pop podcast:

"He's (LA Knight) got to do the honors for Jacob because Jacob is the next big thing as we all know, right? So, I think this would be good for LA Knight if he makes him look like a beast and a monster and really gets Jacob over, I hope WWE sees that and goes, 'Okay, we have a guy that can work with anybody we throw at him.' And I hope they give him something in the main event picture, you know, as a reward or something," he said.

Having already faced off against top stars like Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest since making his WWE debut, Jacob Fatu is certainly more than ready to carry singles gold following WrestleMania 41.

