Major WWE champion must drop the title to "the next big thing" at WrestleMania 41, says Matt Morgan

Several championships are set to be defended at WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan suggested that one of these titles has to change hands at The Show of Shows.

Ad

LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last month to recapture the United States Championship. He will now defend the title against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf earned the opportunity to face The Megastar after beating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match last Friday on SmackDown.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed that Knight must drop the United States Championship to Fatu at WrestleMania, dubbing the real-life Bloodline member "the next big thing":

Ad

Trending

"He's got to do the honors for Jacob because Jacob is the next big thing as we all know, right? So, I think this would be good for LA Knight if he makes him look like a beast and a monster and really gets Jacob over, I hope WWE sees that and goes, 'Okay, we have a guy that can work with anybody we throw at him.' And I hope they give him something in the main event picture, you know, as a reward or something," he said. [From 38:29 to 38:53]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE analyst also wants Jacob Fatu to beat LA Knight at WrestleMania

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the possible scenarios for the upcoming United States Championship Match between LA Knight and Jacob Fatu.

The 41-year-old expressed his desire to see The Samoan Werewolf emerge victorious in Las Vegas. He pointed out that it would show the company's confidence in Fatu:

Ad

"I now really want to see Jacob Fatu win the United States Championship at WrestleMania. One-on-one, LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu. I mean, what a platform to put Jacob on in front of the world to really showcase, okay, if we're looking into the future, this is our guy. If we're looking at people who may main event next year's WrestleMania, this is our guy. And you just have no Solo nonsense, none of the other nonsense, just Jacob Fatu beats LA Knight. There you go," Roberts said.

Ad

Ad

Ahead of their anticipated fight, Knight sent a message to The Samoan Werewolf, vowing to retain his title at The Show of Shows.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More