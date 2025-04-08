Jacob Fatu will be the one to end WWE Superstar's championship reign in scenario proposed by analyst

Jacob Fatu is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE today. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently proposed a scenario where The Samoan Werewolf can capture his first singles title in the Stamford-based company.

LA Knight is currently in his second reign as the United States Champion. He is now set to defend the title against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania. The Saoman Werewolf earned his championship shot after beating his former rival, Braun Strowman, in a Last Man Standing match this past Friday on SmackDown. This will be Fatu's first appearance at The Show of Shows.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts expressed his desire to see Fatu beat Knight at The Showcase of the Immortals to capture the United States Title in a scenario where Solo Sikoa would not interfere in the match.

"I now really want to see Jacob Fatu win the United States Championship at WrestleMania. One-on-one, LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu. I mean, what a platform to put Jacob on in front of the world to really showcase, okay, if we're looking into the future, this is our guy. If we're looking at people who may main event next year's WrestleMania, this is our guy. And you just have no Solo nonsense, none of the other nonsense, just Jacob Fatu beats LA Knight. There you go," Roberts said. [1:09:57 - 1:10:25]

A WWE star could turn on Jacob Fatu after WrestleMania, predicts Sam Roberts

Tension has been rising over the past few weeks between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. However, the cousins have still been working together. Nevertheless, Sam Roberts said this could change if The Samoan Werewolf emerged victorious at WrestleMania.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the 41-year-old WWE analyst claimed Sikoa could start turning on Fatu on the SmackDown after The Show of Shows out of jealousy.

"The SmackDown after WrestleMania, Solo can start to get weird. Solo can start to get jealous. We can still start to tell that story of Jacob vs. Solo," he explained. [1:10:27 - 1:10:35]

It will be interesting to see if Fatu walks out of Las Vegas with the United States Championship.

