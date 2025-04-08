5 Superstars who Jacob Fatu could add to his Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline has been one of the biggest stables in WWE history. While the group has its roots dating back generations, most fans consider the start of the saga to be in 2020, when Roman Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Over the past year or so, there have been two Bloodlines: the OG Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, and the New Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. Roman ultimately stood tall in a fight between the two, but the OG Bloodline still sort of dissolved. Meanwhile, there are issues within the group formerly known as The New Bloodline.

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, in particular, have a ton of tension. It seems that one of the two will betray the other sooner rather than later. It could happen as soon as this Friday.

If there is a split, there is a chance that Jacob Fatu will create his own Bloodline stable. This article will look at five names who could join The Samoan Werewolf in this new potential stable.

#5. Zilla Fatu could join WWE

Zilla Fatu is arguably the future of pro wrestling. He is a young star on the indie scene who has wrestled for promotions such as Reality of Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. He is the son of the late great Umaga, aka Jamal of 3 Minute Warning.

The son of Umaga isn't signed by World Wrestling Entertainment, and he's not even part of the WWE ID program. Yet, that doesn't mean that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut can't pick Zilla up.

He could be hired to work with Jacob Fatu and his new stable. The two were a tag team on the independent wrestling scene before The Samoan Werewolf signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. It would make perfect sense for Jacob to try to get Zilla to join him on SmackDown.

#4. Tama Tonga & #3. Tonga Loa could both side with The Samoan Werewolf's Bloodline

Tama Tonga is a member of The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. He was recruited by Solo Sikoa and debuted right after WrestleMania last year. Since then, Tama has become one of the top names on the blue brand.

Tonga Loa is Tama's brother and also works for WWE. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in the Men's WarGames Match in November and has been absent from television ever since.

While fans assume Fatu will have issues with Tama Tonga and thus Tonga Loa, there is no guarantee that they will choose Solo Sikoa's side. Instead, the former tag team champions could opt to unite with Fatu, and thus, the only real member who will be booted is Solo.

#2. Hikuleo could be Jacob Fatu's muscle

Hikuleo is a giant. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star stands at 6'8" and weighs around 260 pounds. He is a force to be reckoned with anywhere he goes, and that will likely be true in WWE, too.

The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year. He has yet to debut, but many have assumed he will show up alongside Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa on WWE SmackDown.

In what would be a fascinating twist, perhaps Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa choose to be on the side of Solo Sikoa. In exchange, Hikuleo could opt to be on Jacob Fatu's team. This would lead to quite the contrast as another family would feud as part of the ongoing saga.

#1. Lance Anoa'i is already part of NXT

Lance Anoa'i is a former Major League Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling star who is part of the real-life Bloodline. While he has yet to break out in WWE, he did have a solid run on the indies.

Anoa'i is already part of the WWE system. The company signed him last year and reported him to the Performance Center. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and has yet to debut on NXT.

He could join the main roster without first appearing on NXT despite that. He is a former tag team partner and stablemate of Fatu, so they have a good relationship, which was further proven on social media recently. Out of everyone, Lance might be the most apparent selection here.

