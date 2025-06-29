Jacob Fatu to hold WWE star responsible for his United States Title loss and turn on him? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu lost the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. The Samoan Werewolf was outnumbered when the new Bloodline leader brought Tonga Loa and debuting Hikuleo (aka Tala Tonga) to help secure the win. While Fatu works alone, there is a chance he might blame Jimmy Uso for losing his title and turn against him.
The go-home episode of SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso take on JC Mateo in a singles match. While Big Jim was able to hold his own against the powerhouse, Solo Sikoa’s interference cost him the match, with JC finishing things with a Tour of the Islands. Before he could be further punished by the new Bloodline, however, Jacob Fatu entered for his rescue.
Later in the show, Uso was seen with The Samoan Werewolf in the parking lot, where he told the then-US Champion that he had a lot of respect for what he was doing. Despite this, when Fatu got outnumbered at Night of Champions, there was no sign of Jimmy Uso anywhere.
It should be noted that Big Jim was still in Riyadh when Jacob Fatu was defending his title against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. While Fatu lost the title and received no support, he also would have seen Roxanne Perez rushing to help Raquel Rodriguez, and Sami Zayn and Penta coming to the aid of CM Punk on the same night.
This might increase the frustration of the 33-year-old, who could then turn against the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion. While this is a strong possibility, all of this remains speculation so far.
Solo Sikoa is back in complete control after defeating Jacob Fatu
While Jacob Fatu lost the United States Championship after holding it for just 70 days, Solo Sikoa emerged as a major winner in Riyadh. He used to have three teammates in his faction who supported him every step of the way. However, he lost Tonga Loa to an injury at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames, followed by Tama Tonga, who was injured by LA Knight back in April 2025.
While he added JC Mateo to his ranks at WWE Backlash, Jacob Fatu’s loyalty to him faltered, which meant that he just had one reliable teammate. At Night of Champions, however, he got Tonga Loa back along with the debuting star Hikuleo. This puts him in a very strong position, making it difficult to take the United States Championship away from him now.
The Samoan Werewolf will therefore need allies he can rely on to regain his title. However, with Jimmy Uso not supporting him and LA Knight injured, it’s uncertain who will help Jacob Fatu. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Fatu.
