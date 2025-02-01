Jacob Fatu to injure former WWE World Champion before he even enters the Royal Rumble? Exploring the potential

Since bursting onto the WWE scene, Jacob Fatu has been a force to be reckoned with. The Samoan Werewolf has announced his entry in his first-ever Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, his carnage could begin before the match in Indianapolis, as Fatu could attack a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion backstage and squander the latter's opportunity to compete at the spectacle.

Damian Priest could fall prey to a merciless attack at the hands of The Tribal Wolf tonight before the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He had a heated confrontation with Jacob Fatu on SmackDown last night. The Punisher not only dissed the 32-year-old during their promo but also secured a win over the new Bloodline in a tag team match alongside LA Knight.

This could lead to an enraged Fatu unleashing his fury on Priest to exact revenge. The Samoan Werewolf could ambush him from behind, leaving The Archer of Infamy in no capacity to compete. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold at the Royal Rumble. If Jacob Fatu enters the 30-man Battle Royal after decimating a former world champion, it will present him as an indomitable force.

Interestingly, he delivered a beatdown to Damian Priest even after the tag-team match last night, signaling that his business with The Punisher is far from over. Therefore, Fatu could be lurking to seize an opportunity to exact revenge on the former Judgment Day member. What better way to do that than by crushing Priest's WrestleMania dreams at the Royal Rumble tonight?

It will be interesting to see how the night turns out for both Damian Priest and Jacob Fatu in Indianapolis.

Jacob Fatu to face Damian Priest at the Elimination Chamber PLE?

The Tribal Wolf and The Archer of Infamy ignited an interesting feud last night. The two stars drew an intriguing similarity between each other with intentions to claim the blue brand as their turf. However, this rivalry appears to be far from a one-night affair.

With tensions running high, this feud could extend for several weeks, leading to a potential match at the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1. If Fatu manages to attack Priest ahead of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, it can add another layer to this newfound feud.

The Archer of Infamy could then seek revenge on The Samoan Werewolf, leading to a full-blown rivalry. WWE can potentially position the two dominant forces against each other to cause chaos on SmackDown for the next few weeks. Besides, such a high-voltage feud at the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 41 could be a major highlight of the blue brand's shows.

Moreover, an intense program with a former world champion like Damian Priest could elevate Jacob Fatu to another level. Therefore, a potential rivalry followed by a blockbuster showdown at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Canada could be the next step for the 32-year-old in the Stamford-based company. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

