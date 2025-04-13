Jacob Fatu to kick Solo Sikoa out of the new Bloodline & replace him with major star? Potential WrestleMania 41 surprise explored

Jacob Fatu will take on LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 with the United States Championship on the line. The singles match is highly anticipated since fans have been swept away by The Samoan Werewolf's in-ring skills since his arrival to WWE. Despite being a heel, the WWE Universe believes that The Bloodline member deserves a singles championship run.

During The Road to WrestleMania, the challenger has run into issues with Solo Sikoa. The Samoan Werewolf has declared that he will win the United States Championship with or without Sikoa's help. Furthermore, he has shown signs of taking over leadership from the former NXT North American Champion considering he hasn't quite lived up to any of the promises.

Jacob Fatu can form his own Bloodline following The Show of Shows, and this works whether he wins the United States Championship or not. As the new champion, he can choose to not align himself with The Street Champion anymore, and if he loses, he can decide to cut off Sikoa from the group. Once he disassociates himself from Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu can introduce a new face to his Bloodline, Hikuleo!

As many reports have suggested, WWE has already signed him but yet to make his debut. Previously, it was noted that he would debut on WWE NXT first, but plans may change given how the momentum of a Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu feud picks up. Solo could retain Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, or the removal from The Bloodline might even trigger a babyface turn.

It's yet to be said whether Sikoa will ever reunite with The Usos. If he does, it will finally reunite the original members of The Bloodline but this time, all of them will be babyfaces. In fact, it will be the first time Solo Sikoa will turn babyface in the main roster.

Solo Sikoa can reveal himself as part of The Rock's alliance if Jacob Fatu removes him

The rising tensions between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu can force The Street Champion to look elsewhere for support and alliance. There is no way The Samoan Werewolf will let Sikoa continue to be the leader if he wins the United States Championship.

LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu is for Night One of WrestleMania 41. If Fatu ends the segment by turning on The Street Champion, Sikoa can make a comeback on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

The main event of Night Two will be Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, who will be accompanied by The Rock. Previously, it was speculated that The Final Boss could add another member to Cena and his alliance. Furthermore, when The Brahma Bull returned during Bad Blood 2024, Solo Sikoa was seen claiming that it was all a part of the plan.

Keeping the above in mind, Sikoa could be revealed as the third member of the alliance at WrestleMania 41.

