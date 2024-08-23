Jacob Fatu to lose the Tag Team Titles on purpose on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

Jacob Fatu is set to defend the Tag Team Championship for the first time on WWE SmackDown tonight with Tama Tonga, but The Bloodline could see an unexpected outcome for the match. Interestingly, this could even be related to their most recent problem.

On the episode of SmackDown before the 2024 SummerSlam, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu defeated DIY to become the new Tag Team Champions. However, the champions have been a little preoccupied with a returning Roman Reigns, who has set his sights on Solo Sikoa and the rest of the new Bloodline. Jacob was unable to help Solo at The Biggest Party of the Summer due to an injury, but he managed to finally get his hands on Reigns last week after returning. Interestingly, The Samoan Werewolf could do something similar tonight.

During the Tag Team Championship defense tonight, Jacob could once again go overboard with his actions and re-injure himself during the match against the Street Profits. This would lead to the group losing the titles and losing their muscles, with Fatu missing a few weeks of action as well.

In a future WWE SmackDown episode, it could be revealed that The Samoan Werewolf was a mole planted by The Original Tribal Chief to spy on the group, which is why he didn't face Roman at SummerSlam due to his 'injury.'

What does WWE Hall of Famer think of Jacob Fatu's performance on WWE SmackDown so far?

Many have been impressed with Jacob's performance and dominance since joining the Stamford-based promotion and he has surely elevated the presentation of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. As it turns out, even Booker T is impressed with Fatu.

In an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated the WWE SmackDown star was the real deal of the group and always put his everything when performing in the ring. The two-time Hall of Famer added that the challenges Jacob Fatu faced was one of the reasons for his success.

"He's willing to work for it," said Booker T. "That's what I appreciate about this kid, he's worked so freaking hard to get to this position. It took going through those trials and tribulations to make it, but I think if not for those trials and tribulations he would not understand what this truly means today."

It would be interesting to see what will happen with The Bloodline tonight on WWE SmackDown.

