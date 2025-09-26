Jacob Fatu may not return to WWE SmackDown alone

Since losing the WWE United States Championship, Jacob Fatu has been on a downward spiral on SmackDown. He lost all his momentum and is still caught up in a feud with the MFT.Meanwhile, when The Samoan Werewolf returns to Friday Night SmackDown, he might not come alone and could bring Tama Tonga along with him.Where is Tama Tonga right now?Tama Tonga's last match was on the April 11, 2025, episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa against LA Knight and Randy Orton. The match ended with the victory of The Megastar and The Viper. He was last seen on the April 18 episode of the blue brand, where LA Knight assaulted him in the parking lot and had his hand smashed through a door. This led to his hiatus from WWE, and fans are now eagerly awaiting Tama's return. In his absence, Solo brought JC Mateo and Talla Tonga into the faction, forming My Family Tree.Why Tama Tonga may align with Jacob Fatu instead of Solo Sikoa?The reason Tama Tonga might return with The Samoan Werewolf and not reunite with the former Ula Fala holder is that WWE may plan to turn him into a babyface star. Jacob Fatu is already a heroic figure on SmackDown, and if Tama joins him, he will likely become a babyface character.Additionally, Tama Tonga might not be happy with Solo Sikoa forming MFT in his absence, and therefore decide not to reunite with him. The 42-year-old star has already won major titles in other promotions before arriving in WWE.This move by the Triple H creative regime will also allow them to establish Tama as a singles star on the blue brand and further start a singles run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.When is Tama Tonga expected to return to WWE?The company is currently heading toward Crown Jewel 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia. So, if Tama gets medically cleared in time, he may return to the blue brand before the premium live event.This will help the Stamford-based promotion set up an MFT match for the upcoming PLE. If he does not return before Crown Jewel, then Triple H might bring him back later this year. However, it's crucial to note that there are no reports on his return date yet.It remains to be seen how the storyline will progress further on the Friday Night Show and what plans WWE has in store for Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.