Huge update on Jacob Fatu's future amid rumors of WWE giving up on him - Reports

Over the last few weeks, there's been growing speculation about WWE giving up on Jacob Fatu following SummerSlam 2025. A new report from Fightul Select, however, clarifies that those within the company still view Fatu highly.The Samoan Werewolf had a great start to 2025, which peaked with his US Title win at WrestleMania 41. However, things came tumbling down at Night of Champions when he lost the gold to Solo Sikoa and later failed to regain it at SummerSlam. Fatu has been lacking any direction ever since, with WWE still mixing him up with Sikoa in a feud that's far past its expiration date.Many on the internet have been vocal about the company not presenting Jacob Fatu at the level he deserves to be. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now come forward with an update, which is sure to come as a sigh of relief.Sapp disclosed that WWE officials have not given up on the former Bloodline member and that he's still viewed as someone who's here for the long run.Jacob Fatu wants to team up with Roman Reigns in WWEA few weeks back, in a chat on The Rich Eisen Show, Jacob Fatu was asked about the chances of forming an alliance with Roman Reigns. The former US Champion explained that though he hadn't really thought about joining forces with his cousin, he would be elated if it did materialize down the line.&quot;You know, we just split. But I never even thought about that. But man, bro, that man, that do sound good. Obviously, your boy needs some help right now. I mean, I never thought about that, man, but it will be good. Once again, this comes, it’s the family, baby. Yeah, I mean, that would be a special moment for me,&quot; he said. It remains to be seen what's in store for Jacob Fatu next, as fans have been waiting for WWE to give him something worthwhile to sink his teeth into.