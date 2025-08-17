Major WWE star pitches huge new tag team with Roman Reigns

A popular WWE Superstar has pitched a tag team with Roman Reigns. He has never teamed up with the OTC before.

Ad

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu made his debut in June 2024, when The Head of the Table was away from the squared circle after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Samoan Werewolf aligned himself with Solo Sikoa and even helped the latter in his rivalry with Reigns. However, Fatu and Sikoa themselves had a falling out and split about two months ago.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jacob Fatu was asked about potentially teaming up with Roman Reigns. The 33-year-old noted that he had not thought about it before, but it would be a special moment for him. The SmackDown star teased the alliance, stating that he was in dire need of some help in his rivalry with the Solo Sikoa-led MFT.

Ad

Trending

"You know, we just split. But I never even thought about that. But man, bro, that man, that do sound good. Obviously, your boy needs some help right now. I mean, I never thought about that, man, but it will be good. Once again, this comes, it’s the family, baby. Yeah, I mean, that would be a special moment for me," he said. [From 17:22 to 17:46]

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

You can check out Jacob Fatu's comments in the video below:

Ad

Jacob Fatu lost the United States Championship to former stablemate Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions largely due to continuous interferences from JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Talla Tonga (fka Hikuleo).

The MFT again helped Sikoa retain his title against Fatu in a Steel Cage Match at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns was brutally attacked on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Seth Rollins and his men on Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. However, the heel duo got their revenge on the following episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

After Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match against LA Knight on Monday Night RAW ended in a DQ, as CM Punk attacked The Visionary, Reed and Breakker showed up and took out The Second City Saint and The Megastar.

Roman Reigns came out and dominated for a while before the numbers game proved too much to handle. He was hit with a Stomp, a Spear, and multiple Tsunamis. After the attack, the OTC did not show up on RAW the following week.

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns makes his return to WWE programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!