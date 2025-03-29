Jacob Fatu may have subtly confirmed what he is doing at WrestleMania 41; it's bigger than expected!

Jacob Fatu made a dominating appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown. He invaded the United States Championship match between LA Knight and Braun Strowman, launching a brutal attack on the latter. The Samoan Werewolf decimated Strowman in the ring, unleashing havoc.

Ad

He made it clear that he was not finished with the former Universal Champion. Following his attack, the 32-year-old got into a heated discussion with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga backstage. During the exchange, Fatu made a bold statement that he would do whatever it took until only he or Strowman was left standing.

The Samoan Werewolf may have subtly teased that he would battle Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Jacob Fatu uttered that phrase during his promo

During his segment with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu clearly mentioned that when it comes to Braun Strowman, he will be the "last man standing." Using that exact phrase, that too just a few weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, may not be just a coincidence. It seems to be a major indication that WWE is setting the stage for a Last Man Standing showdown.

Ad

Strowman and Fatu have been booked as two unhinged monsters in their feud. The Last Man Standing Match could serve as the perfect battleground to put an end to this chaotic rivalry. Besides, the company often drops such subtle hints, like what transpired on SmackDown, to tease the future of a particular feud.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He destroyed Braun Strowman on SmackDown

Despite having an interest in the United States Championship, Jacob Fatu boldly went after only after Braun Strowman during his title match with LA Knight on SmackDown to put the big man on notice.

The two behemoths were embroiled in an explosive feud a few weeks ago. However, The Monster of all Monsters was seemingly past this rivalry and was focused solely on winning the United States Championship from The Megastar.

Ad

And now, The Samoan Werewolf's unprovoked attack has reignited this feud. The former Universal Champion will likely be out for revenge after this ambush in the following weeks. With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, this angle might have subtly confirmed that the two stars are set to collide in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu could turn the tables on Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania

While talking about his plans for Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu made an interesting gesture during the segment. He said he would take care of Strowman with or without his allies, Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa. However, what raised eyebrows was how Fatu pointed at Tonga when saying "with you" and at Sikoa when saying "without you" possibly hinting at tensions between him and The Street Champion.

The Samoan Werewolf may have subtly confirmed that he could betray Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41. Just when The Street Champion could think that Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were by his side, they could turn on him and attack Sikoa. Tensions have already been simmering for weeks, and The Show of Shows could see a major chapter in The Bloodline Saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback