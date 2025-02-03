Jacob Fatu to quit SmackDown and join WWE RAW? Exploring potential angle

Since his debut, Jacob Fatu has been a force to be reckoned with. He raises havoc anywhere and everywhere, but his time on SmackDown might be up. He has been more unhinged than ever without Solo Sikoa's guiding hand, and he may have already realized that. With that in mind, could he make a move to WWE RAW and find a new leader?

The answer to the first part is potentially a "Yes". With the transfer window still underway, there is no telling what the future holds for Jacob Fatu. He could make a move to RAW, or he could stay on Friday nights. The second question is a bit more tricky and is based on a backstage interaction. After all, the new leader he could choose to serve in this scenario is Jey Uso.

As is common knowledge by now, Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match. It was a monumental win, and perhaps the biggest of his career. As such, both his friends and family were backstage to congratulate him, including his cousin, Jacob Fatu, who was even seen in a 'Yeet' t-shirt. Taking this into consideration, there is always a chance he could move to RAW and request to become Jey's enforcer, as he hits the road to WrestleMania.

It certainly would be quite the twist if it does happen. But, at this point in time, it is nothing more than speculation.

Jacob Fatu will likely be going after Braun Strowman once again

While it is fun to speculate, it might be a while before Jacob Fatu makes the move to RAW. Why? Well, following the Royal Rumble, he will want to go after Braun Strowman once again. After all, it was The Monster Among Men who eliminated him from the Rumble match.

Making a return after a devastating loss at Saturday Night's Main Event, Strowman shocked the world when he eliminated Fatu. Understandably, The Samoan Werewolf was irate and threw a chair at Strowman as he left the arena. Clearly, there is now some unfinished business between the two.

It will be interesting to see what Fatu does on this week's episode of SmackDown. Given all that has happened, perhaps he will renew his rivalry with Strowman.

