Jacob Fatu to replace Jimmy Uso with a debuting real-life Bloodline member? Exploring Night of Champions possibility

A few weeks ago, Jacob Fatu stunned the WWE Universe by turning on his former Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa, during the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He will defend the United States Championship against Solo this Saturday, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
On last week's SmackDown, Jimmy Uso came to the rescue of The Samoan Werewolf during an attack by Solo Sikoa and J.C. Mateo. Following this incident, Fatu might need Jimmy's help at Night of Champions to counter the numbers game of his former Bloodline stablemates.
While fans speculate on the formation of a new Bloodline tag team of the OG Bloodline member and Jacob, the United States Champion may replace Jimmy Uso with Zilla Fatu upon the latter's debut at the PLE in a shocking turn of events.
On X, Zilla sent a message to The Samoan Werewolf ahead of his US Championship defense in Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old wished him well and also expressed his love for the champ. There has been speculation about the star joining WWE for quite some time. However, with a plethora of possibilities open, Zilla Fatu, son of the late great Umaga, might debut at NOC and help Fatu retain the title against Solo Sikoa.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
That said, this angle is highly unlikely to play out, but Zilla is inevitably expected to sign with WWE.
Jimmy Uso to reunite with Jey Uso after being replaced by Jacob Fatu?
If the above speculation plays out, WWE might pull Jimmy off SmackDown and move him to RAW to reunite with his twin brother, Jey Uso.
Jey lost to Cody Rhodes in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Also, having lost the World Heavyweight Title to Gunther on RAW after Money in the Bank, The YEET Master might be without direction for now.
The management could have him team up with Jimmy upon the latter's move to the red brand and push them in the tag division in the red brand. This could be WWE's way of setting them up for the tag team titles at SummerSlam.
However, the above scenario remains speculative at this point, and time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!