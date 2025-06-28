Jacob Fatu to replace Jimmy Uso with a debuting real-life Bloodline member? Exploring Night of Champions possibility

A few weeks ago, Jacob Fatu stunned the WWE Universe by turning on his former Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa, during the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He will defend the United States Championship against Solo this Saturday, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Ad

On last week's SmackDown, Jimmy Uso came to the rescue of The Samoan Werewolf during an attack by Solo Sikoa and J.C. Mateo. Following this incident, Fatu might need Jimmy's help at Night of Champions to counter the numbers game of his former Bloodline stablemates.

While fans speculate on the formation of a new Bloodline tag team of the OG Bloodline member and Jacob, the United States Champion may replace Jimmy Uso with Zilla Fatu upon the latter's debut at the PLE in a shocking turn of events.

Ad

Trending

On X, Zilla sent a message to The Samoan Werewolf ahead of his US Championship defense in Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old wished him well and also expressed his love for the champ. There has been speculation about the star joining WWE for quite some time. However, with a plethora of possibilities open, Zilla Fatu, son of the late great Umaga, might debut at NOC and help Fatu retain the title against Solo Sikoa.

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, this angle is highly unlikely to play out, but Zilla is inevitably expected to sign with WWE.

Jimmy Uso to reunite with Jey Uso after being replaced by Jacob Fatu?

If the above speculation plays out, WWE might pull Jimmy off SmackDown and move him to RAW to reunite with his twin brother, Jey Uso.

Jey lost to Cody Rhodes in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Also, having lost the World Heavyweight Title to Gunther on RAW after Money in the Bank, The YEET Master might be without direction for now.

Ad

The management could have him team up with Jimmy upon the latter's move to the red brand and push them in the tag division in the red brand. This could be WWE's way of setting them up for the tag team titles at SummerSlam.

However, the above scenario remains speculative at this point, and time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!