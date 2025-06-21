New Bloodline Tag Team is seemingly formed on WWE SmackDown following Jacob Fatu's segment

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 21, 2025 02:31 GMT
The US Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

It looks like the WWE Universe witnessed the formation of a new Bloodline tag team tonight as it was not-so-subtly teased on WWE SmackDown after Jacob Fatu's segment. The fallout from this will be incredible.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa told JC Mateo to stay ready as he attempted to get back on Jacob Fatu's good side after the debacle at Money in the Bank 2025. During the segment, Solo reminded Jacob Fatu that nobody else in The Bloodline wanted him except Solo himself. He even told Jacob Fatu that he loved him.

Fatu, however, wasn't buying it and challenged him to a US Title match. JC Mateo swooped in as Solo's attack failed, and this led to a two-on-one assault. Jimmy Uso then came out for the save, and a new Bloodline team featuring him and Fatu was teased.

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have been crossing paths for a short while now, but it seems like Fatu needs Jimmy now more than ever. The duo of Sikoa and Mateo was eventually driven out of the ring.

As of this writing, it's not known when the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu US Title match will happen.

One thing is for sure: the title match is going to happen sooner rather than later, especially after seeing the rivalry between the former stablemates heating up this week.

Edited by Rohit Nath
