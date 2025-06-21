New Bloodline Tag Team is seemingly formed on WWE SmackDown following Jacob Fatu's segment

It looks like the WWE Universe witnessed the formation of a new Bloodline tag team tonight as it was not-so-subtly teased on WWE SmackDown after Jacob Fatu's segment. The fallout from this will be incredible.

This week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa told JC Mateo to stay ready as he attempted to get back on Jacob Fatu's good side after the debacle at Money in the Bank 2025. During the segment, Solo reminded Jacob Fatu that nobody else in The Bloodline wanted him except Solo himself. He even told Jacob Fatu that he loved him.

Fatu, however, wasn't buying it and challenged him to a US Title match. JC Mateo swooped in as Solo's attack failed, and this led to a two-on-one assault. Jimmy Uso then came out for the save, and a new Bloodline team featuring him and Fatu was teased.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have been crossing paths for a short while now, but it seems like Fatu needs Jimmy now more than ever. The duo of Sikoa and Mateo was eventually driven out of the ring.

As of this writing, it's not known when the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu US Title match will happen.

Expand Tweet

One thing is for sure: the title match is going to happen sooner rather than later, especially after seeing the rivalry between the former stablemates heating up this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More