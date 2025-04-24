Jacob Fatu to reveal his own Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WrestleMania 41 saw Jacob Fatu secure his first singles title in WWE. He defeated LA Knight to become the United States Champion. Now, with the belt around his waist, could he split away from Solo Sikoa and Co. and form his own Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

This is certainly a possibility, especially given two things. The first is his deteriorating relationship with Solo Sikoa, and the second is the two potential recruits to his Bloodline, Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo. These two could serve as the right-hand man and enforcer for Jacob Fatu.

Lance Anoa'i is currently signed to WWE and scheduled to perform on NXT. However, injuries have prevented him from making his debut. Hikuleo, too, is rumored to have signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

With this in mind, perhaps Jacob Fatu could pull some strings and have them moved to the main roster to serve in his version of The Bloodline. The potential is there, especially now that The Samoan Werewolf has a title to establish his superiority.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell what Fatu has planned now that he is champion.

The Rock had high praise for Jacob Fatu following his WrestleMania win

Jacob Fatu's incredible performances since his debut are what propelled him into championship contention so early on in his career. He deserved an opportunity for the United States Title, and on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania, he did not disappoint.

This win was career-defining for The Samoan Werewolf, and following the event, he received high praise from his cousin, The Rock. The Final Boss appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke highly of Fatu. He claimed that the 33-year-old was "flying at a different level" and complimented his passion for pro wrestling.

Given how incredible Fatu has been since joining WWE, it's hard to disagree with The Rock. It will be interesting to see what comes next for Fatu and how long it will be before he is in the world title picture.

