Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker to be revealed as fan favorite WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis kicked off last week's episode of SmackDown with an in-ring promo in which he announced an Undisputed WWE Championship number-one contender's match between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre to determine Cody Rhodes' next challenger at Saturday Night Main Event XLI.However, later on the show, The Samoan Werewolf was taken out by a mysterious attacker backstage. This incident led to the fan favorite WWE champion challenging The Scottish Warrior to an impromptu match with the title on the line.But, during the showdown, Cody attacked McIntrye with the title, leading to the premature end of the bout. However, things didn't end there, as the bitter rivals continued to brawl post-match.Given that The American Nightmare deployed an underhanded trick to retain the title against Drew McIntyre on the blue brand, he might be on the verge of embracing his dark side. In a shocking twist, Cody could be revealed as Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker, cementing his heel turn.The 40-year-old is scheduled to have his rematch against The Scottish Warrior at SNME XLI, and it's unlikely that the company would arrange a rematch at the named show only to have McIntyre suffer another loss.Interestingly, revealing Cody Rhodes as the mastermind behind Fatu's attack might serve as a storyline twist, potentially sparking an intriguing feud between The Samoan Werewolf and the Undisputed WWE Champion after he potentially loses the title to McIntyre at the upcoming event.If this happens, their feud could garner much more excitement from fans and possibly enable The American Nightmare to maintain his position as a threat on the men's roster even without having a championship around his waist.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.Randy Orton could finally go after the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipIf the above scenario plays out, Randy Orton might finally go after the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Viper has yet to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title since Cody regained it from John Cena at SummerSlam.Earlier this year, Orton revealed his goal of becoming a 15-time World Champion. He challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, but was unable to get the job done. He then entered the King of the Ring Tournament, only to be defeated by Cody Rhodes in the final at Night of Champions.However, The Viper might set his sights back again to achieving his goal after Drew McIntyre potentially dethrones Cody at SNME XLI. Given that he's on a loggerhead with The Scottish Warrior, Orton could easily challenge him for the title.However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.