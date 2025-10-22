  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker to be revealed as fan favorite WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker to be revealed as fan favorite WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 22, 2025 22:33 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Nick Aldis kicked off last week's episode of SmackDown with an in-ring promo in which he announced an Undisputed WWE Championship number-one contender's match between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre to determine Cody Rhodes' next challenger at Saturday Night Main Event XLI.

Ad

However, later on the show, The Samoan Werewolf was taken out by a mysterious attacker backstage. This incident led to the fan favorite WWE champion challenging The Scottish Warrior to an impromptu match with the title on the line.

But, during the showdown, Cody attacked McIntrye with the title, leading to the premature end of the bout. However, things didn't end there, as the bitter rivals continued to brawl post-match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Given that The American Nightmare deployed an underhanded trick to retain the title against Drew McIntyre on the blue brand, he might be on the verge of embracing his dark side. In a shocking twist, Cody could be revealed as Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker, cementing his heel turn.

The 40-year-old is scheduled to have his rematch against The Scottish Warrior at SNME XLI, and it's unlikely that the company would arrange a rematch at the named show only to have McIntyre suffer another loss.

Ad

Interestingly, revealing Cody Rhodes as the mastermind behind Fatu's attack might serve as a storyline twist, potentially sparking an intriguing feud between The Samoan Werewolf and the Undisputed WWE Champion after he potentially loses the title to McIntyre at the upcoming event.

If this happens, their feud could garner much more excitement from fans and possibly enable The American Nightmare to maintain his position as a threat on the men's roster even without having a championship around his waist.

Ad

That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Randy Orton could finally go after the Undisputed WWE Championship

If the above scenario plays out, Randy Orton might finally go after the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Viper has yet to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title since Cody regained it from John Cena at SummerSlam.

Earlier this year, Orton revealed his goal of becoming a 15-time World Champion. He challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, but was unable to get the job done. He then entered the King of the Ring Tournament, only to be defeated by Cody Rhodes in the final at Night of Champions.

Ad

However, The Viper might set his sights back again to achieving his goal after Drew McIntyre potentially dethrones Cody at SNME XLI. Given that he's on a loggerhead with The Scottish Warrior, Orton could easily challenge him for the title.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications