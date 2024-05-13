Jacob Fatu should stay away from The Bloodline until WWE WrestleMania 41 for 3 strong reasons 

Jacob Fatu has consistently been in the headlines because of his rumored inclusion in The Bloodline. However, it may be good for him to stay away from the faction until WWE WrestleMania 41.

Real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu made headlines as reports of his WWE signing surfaced a few weeks ago. Fans expected him to show up at Backlash France to help Solo Sikoa, but instead, it was Tonga Loa who made his debut. There's a chance he doesn't get involved in The Bloodline saga until WrestleMania 41.

Without further ado, let's see why letting him wait would be a good choice.

Solo Sikoa's aura as The Bloodline's current leader

Since seemingly assuming the position of The Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 41, Solo Sikoa has shown his most dominant side yet. He has also brought in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to ensure he has backup.

Fans on the internet have already pointed out how Tama Tonga has a better screen presence than Sikoa, which may or may not be the case. Adding Jacob Fatu could realistically land a big hit on Solo Sikoa's aura because of the former's remarkable in-ring abilities and character work.

Right now, the narrative is for The Enforcer to be featured as a dominant acting Tribal Chief. Hence, it may be safe not to add any more members to The Bloodline.

To help Roman Reigns against The Rock

Looking at how WWE originally planned to book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40, there is a high chance the much-awaited dream match will happen at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock could be revealed as the mastermind behind Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline in the coming months. This could eventually lead to The Tribal Chief vs. The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41. While Solo Sikoa already has an army ready, Roman Reigns will need his own backup, which could be Jacob Fatu.

It will be better for new members of The Bloodline to be distributed among Reigns and The Rock's groups for better character development too.

WWE WrestleMania 41 is the perfect time and stage for Jacob Fatu's debut

As noted earlier, fans have already questioned whether Solo Sikoa is good enough to be portrayed as the acting Tribal Chief of the family. That makes sense considering Sikoa's long losing streak since defeating John Cena last year.

However, after a few months, these questions will likely vanish if the company books The Enforcer properly. WWE WrestleMania 41 is far away, which will give Sikoa the time he needs to come across as a top heel in the business.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Jacob Fatu could debut and start a feud with The Street Champion of the Island. This will be perfect for both stars, as Sikoa will likely be a top heel by then and Jacob will instantly become a top babyface thanks to his association with Roman Reigns.

