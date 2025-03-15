Jacob Fatu to win first WWE title; feud with popular faction? 4 directions for The Samoan Werewolf at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu has remained a top competitor ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. The company hasn’t given the SmackDown Superstar too many big wins for him to come across as a threat to top names yet.

Fatu has already rubbed shoulders with big names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso several times. He has picked up one too many losses to come across as a legit threat, much like Solo Sikoa did. However, Triple H and his men may have big plans for The Samoan Werewolf heading into WrestleMania 41. It could help him get going on the roster and get him in the top title picture.

Check out the four directions for Jacob Fatu at WWE WrestleMania 41:

#4. Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman could continue their rivalry

One of the best rivalries Jacob Fatu has had in recent months has been against Braun Strowman. It has been the only one that has made him look like an absolute force in the company.

Many WWE fans are aware of what The Samoan Werewolf can do in the ring. He could get a massive push if the creative team puts him in another top match against the former Universal Champion.

That could see them compete in a gimmick match to crown who is the toughest monster in the company. Jacob Fatu could get the big win to get a push as a singles star and potentially move up the ladder on SmackDown.

#3. Jacob Fatu could end his ties with Solo Sikoa in WWE

Jacob Fatu has been working with Solo Sikoa again since the latter returned after his loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat Match. It looked like Fatu and Sikoa would go their separate ways following the events of RAW’s Netflix premiere, but WWE has kept them close, for now.

Cracks have formed in their relationship, and things could get out of hand once again soon. That could see the two men enter a full-fledged rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41.

Triple H and his team will be looking to give The Samoan Werewolf a top contest after a good showing the entire year. A match and a win against Solo SIkoa could give him the platform to launch himself as a singles performer again.

#2. Fatu & Co. could get into a rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is another top faction without a storyline heading into WrestleMania 41. At one point, fans expected the Uncle Howdy-led group to get to the top of WWE very quickly.

Currently, the faction doesn’t have much to do on the SmackDown brand. That could see them come face to face with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga soon.

Triple H could look to book both the top groups in a rivalry heading into The Show of Shows. That could see them work on their distinctive styles to put on a good show at ‘Mania and entertain fans while getting a spot on the show’s card.

#1. WrestleMania 41 could bring him his first WWE title win

LA Knight won back the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura last week on SmackDown. This week, Nakamura fought against Damian Priest and came up short.

WWE could book a multi-man contest for the United States Title at WrestleMania 41. One of the stars who could find themselves in the championship match is Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf could outdo all other men in the contest to defeat LA Knight and win the United States Championship. The title win could turn his fortunes around and give him the platform to compete against the top stars and score big wins in the future.

