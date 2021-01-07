Jacques Rougeau tells amusing Bret Hart story (Exclusive)

While Bret Hart always took a serious approach to his in-ring work, the same cannot be said for his behavior backstage in WWE. One of his former co-workers, Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie), has reflected on the jokes that The Hitman used to play behind the scenes.

Bret Hart worked for Vince McMahon’s company from 1984 to 1997. He shared a locker room during that time with Rougeau, whose first WWE run came between 1986 to 1994.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Rougeau recalled that Owen Hart was not the only prankster in the Hart family.

"I’ve gotta tell you, as much as Owen was funny in the dressing room, Bret wasn’t as funny with his mouth, but he was with his chalkboard," Rougeau said. "You know, he used to draw pictures on the chalkboard. Every time we would get in an arena, he would find a chalkboard and he would make a picture of somebody, of something, that wasn’t supposed to be said or wasn’t supposed to be known."

Rougeau said WWE Superstars would look at the pictures with shocked faces, while Bret Hart would sit there as if nothing had happened.

What pictures did Bret Hart draw?

Bret Hart repeatedly drew the same picture of Yokozuna

In a recent interview with Boston Wrestling MWF, former WWE Superstar Tatanka also spoke about Bret Hart’s drawings backstage.

He revealed that 540-pound Superstar Yokozuna once broke a toilet due to his size. Bret Hart decided to make light of the embarrassing incident by drawing the same picture of Yokozuna breaking a toilet every night.

