Jade Cargill joins The Bloodline and 3 other wild ways she can make her WWE debut

Jade Cargill is all WWE. Fans have been talking non-stop about the former TBS Champion who recently jumped ship from All Elite Wrestling to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The news of her potentially joining the biggest pro wrestling company on earth initially leaked before her AEW contract expired. In the time since her signing with the promotion has officially been confirmed. Jade and those involved in World Wrestling Entertainment seem thrilled to have reached a deal.

So far, Jade has only appeared on social media and at the Performance Center. An eventual proper debut is inevitable, but nobody knows where, when, or how it'll occur. Many are fantasy-booking several scenarios, however.

This article will do the same, breaking down several ways Cargill could properly debut. These examples, however, would be far different than traditional vignettes or a random match. Instead, these are some of the wildest ways the former TBS Champion could debut on television.

#4. She could join The Bloodline

The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant and impressive factions in WWE history. Since properly forming in 2020, the group has won nearly every title available to men on both RAW and SmackDown.

However, the popular faction is in a tough spot now. While Roman Reigns is still the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have left the group. Jimmy's status is still very much in the air, too. This primarily leaves Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Jade Cargill could be the major boost the faction needs to reclaim the spot as the top act in the company. She could also help bring them gold that they hadn't yet been able to win. Could Jade shockingly appear alongside Roman Reigns on an upcoming episode of SmackDown?

#3. Jade could instantly dethrone IYO SKY of the WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY at SummerSlam

IYO SKY has had quite a year or so in WWE. After rumors spread that the Japanese star was debating returning to her home country, she instead debuted on the main roster at SummerSlam 2022 as part of Damage CTRl.

Since then, IYO has captured the Women's Tag Team Titles twice. The Genius of the Sky then won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in to become the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

While IYO has successfully retained the title against Zelina Vega and Asuka, her time as champion could end. Jade Cargill could debut in a massive way by challenging and defeating SKY for the title. Winning the belt in her debut would send shockwaves throughout the division and the wrestling world.

#2. She could interrupt Cody Rhodes to re-create her AEW debut

Expand Tweet

As noted, Jade Cargill was part of All Elite Wrestling before signing with WWE. Not only was she part of the promotion, but Jade was one of the top stars. She was the inaugural TBS Champion and held the title for over 500 days.

Her debut was a strange one, however. She interrupted a Cody Rhodes promo in November, with nobody knowing who Jade was. This eventually led to a mixed tag team match with Cody and Brandi Rhodes battling her and Shaquille Oneal.

While things might not go in the same direction as they did three years ago, Jade could debut in WWE by interrupting Cody Rhodes. The pair could either unite or play off of their history. Who knows, Brandi could even show up and ask Jade, "Who made it open mic night?" like she did before.

#1. Jade Cargill could debut as an authority figure in the company

Expand Tweet

Everybody expects Jade Cargill to have major dream matches upon joining WWE full-time. Fans are already fantasy-booking her clashes with the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka, and beyond.

An unpredictable twist could be for Jade not to debut as an in-ring talent. Instead, the former TBS Champion could take up the role of a WWE Official. For example, Jade could potentially be SmackDown's General Manager.

While this may seem odd initially, Sonya Deville and Stephanie McMahon had a lot of heat as heel authority figures. It gave them power and led to eventual matches, so it doesn't mean Jade won't compete. Instead, she'll only wrestle when the bout means something.

