Jade Cargill to lose her MITB qualifier match due to a shocking WWE return this week? Exploring the chances

Jade Cargill is set to compete against Nia Jax and Naomi in a Money in the Bank qualifier match this week on SmackDown. The Storm is determined to win the bout and make her way into the big ladder match in California. However, Cargill's dream may not come true, as a shocking name can return and cost her the Triple Threat contest on SmackDown.

Just when the former AEW star may be on the verge of winning the contest, Naomi can introduce her trump card. In a shocking turn of events, Tamina can make her WWE return and wreak havoc in the match. The 47-year-old can take out Jade Cargill, attacking the latter and helping The Glow win the Money in the Bank qualifier match on SmackDown.

The possibility arises due to the fact that Cargill has had the upper hand over Naomi so far. She is too big a threat for The Glow to handle on her own. Besides, winning the Triple Threat match over Nia Jax and Jade Cargill will be a far bigger task for her to accomplish. Therefore, Naomi can seek help from her real-life bloodline member Tamina to ensure her victory.

The two superstars have a rich history, as they were part of Team B.A.D. Hence, Naomi may pull off a masterstroke during the MITB qualifier match by revealing Tamina as her enforcer. The 47-year-old veteran potentially costing Jade Cargill her big opportunity will be an intriguing sight to see. It can lead to a compelling storyline between them.

While the chances of the abovementioned angle playing out are good, this is entirely speculative as of now, as Tamina's WWE status is currently unclear.

Jade Cargill to start a feud with Bianca Belair ahead of SummerSlam?

Ever since Jade Cargill arrived in WWE, fans have been wanting to see her feud with Bianca Belair. However, that has yet to come to fruition. The creative team may finally pull the trigger on the program ahead of SummerSlam. The EST is set to return on Friday's SmackDown after weeks of absence from television.

There is a possibility that WWE can book a segment between Belair and Cargill. The two superstars never actually got an opportunity to have a proper interaction since Naomi was revealed as the mysterious attacker of The Storm. However, WWE did showcase tensions between the two.

With Bianca Belair set to be on SmackDown this week, Jade Cargill may confront her and reveal that she holds the latter equally guilty in the incident that happened last November. The creative team can sow the seeds of a blockbuster feud between the two stars for SummerSlam 2025.

A full-fledged feud may finally start after Money in the Bank, leading to a dream match between The Storm and The EST at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, it is just speculation, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store.

