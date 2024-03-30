Jade Cargill must set up a match with implications on WWE SmackDown tonight

Jade Cargill has finally confirmed on which brand she will reside, and tonight on WWE SmackDown she will have a great chance to get involved in a WrestleMania feud.

The sports entertainment giant announced last week that the incredible Jade Cargill has signed a deal with WWE SmackDown and will make her first official appearance as a member of the roster this week. While there are several ways to create an impact, getting involved in Damage CTRL and Bayley's feud could be the best option to earn a match at WrestleMania 40.

Here are a few points to discuss as she prepares herself for a monumental debut.

Solidify herself as a babyface

While the company has done an incredible job making Jade Cargill feel like a megastar, there is still no clarity about her character orientation. A strong message can be sent tonight.

Naomi and Bianca Belair suffered a vicious assault at the hands of Damage CTRL and that could happen tonight as well. Cargill could step right in for the save and solidify herself as a strong babyface leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be great to finally get some clarity on her onscreen character.

Set up a match for next week's WWE SmackDown

After Jade Cargill successfully saves Bayley's allies from Damage CTRL, she could also lay out a challenge for next week's show.

She could face one member of Damage CTRL to solidify her insertion into the rivalry. A six-woman tag team match involving Jade, Naomi, and Bianca Belair going up against Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai could be set up at WWE WrestleMania 40.

To add to that, stakes could be raised to an even higher level.

WWE WrestleMania 40 implications

Jade Cargill could add a special condition to her WWE WrestleMania 40 challenge, which could add a stipulation to the six-woman match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

She could face one member of the corrupt faction next week on WWE SmackDown, and let's say if she wins, she will determine the stipulation for the potential six-woman match. A special condition could be considered that if the babyface team defeated Damage CTRL on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Asuka, Kairi, and Dakota will be barred from ringside for Bayley's WWE Women's Championship match against IYO SKY.

This condition could make the tag match feel more important from the storyline perspective, possibly leading to Bayley's win at The Show of Shows.

What else do you think Jade Cargill could do on tonight's WWE SmackDown? Discuss!

