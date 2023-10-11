Jade Cargill puts WWE locker room on notice with cryptic update

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has delivered an interesting message today on social media.

The 31-year-old star recently made the jump from AEW to WWE and has already debuted with the promotion. Cargill was shown arriving at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane this past Saturday night.

She was greeted by Triple H, and the two stars traded some words before entering the venue. Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and was undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May.

Jade Cargill took to social media today to share several images of herself from a WWE photoshoot. She noted that she is a real-life superhero and that it doesn't her look.

Expand Tweet

Cargill then seemingly sent a message to the locker room on notice by stating that it is a fact that she looks better:

"I look better. 💅🏾, that’s a fact baby," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Triple H on when Jade Cargill will make her debut in WWE

Triple H praised Jade Cargill following Fastlane and said that she will make her debut when she is ready.

Speaking at the press conference following the premium live event, Triple H claimed that he didn't want to put somebody in a position that they are "sort of ready for" and added that Cargill will knock it out of the park when she debuts on WWE television:

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that[Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge." [58:22 - 59:03]

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill is being presented as a star even before she has competed in a match for the company. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for her in the months ahead.

Who would you like to see be Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.