Jade Cargill to return next week on WWE SmackDown; expose 40-year-old star as her attacker? Potential explored 

Jade Cargill has been away from WWE television since suffering an unhinged attack backstage on SmackDown last November. Three months have passed, but the identity of the attacker is still shrouded in mystery. However, the truth may finally come to light next week as Cargill could return and expose a 40-year-old star as the mastermind behind the ambush.

Rumors and speculation have been swirling that either Bianca Belair or Naomi could be the one. However, this may not be the case. The Storm could make a thunderous return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and reveal Nia Jax as her backstage attacker. The possibility of it happening is fairly high, as The Irresistible Force is known for her shenanigans.

The 40-year-old may have taken out Jade Cargill ahead of Survivor Series 2025 to gain an advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames Match. Next week on SmackDown, Nia Jax is set to battle Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. During the ending moments of the bout, Cargill's theme song could echo in the arena, leaving Jax stunned in disbelief.

With The Storm standing outside the ring, she could show backstage cam footage of the evening she was attacked, exposing The Irresistible Force. Seething for revenge, Jade Cargill could storm into the ring and unleash a ferocious attack on Nia Jax. This could eventually lead to a blockbuster feud between both women on the road to WrestleMania.

With the WWE Universe speculating the attacker to be Naomi or Belair, Jax being revealed as the attacker could be a massive swerve that might leave fans astonished. However, this is currently speculation.

Jade Cargill to embark on her singles run upon her WWE return?

Jade Cargill was dominating the women's division as a tag team superstar before being sidelined due to injury. She was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Bianca Belair. However, WWE seems to be planning a massive change in direction for her upcoming run.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see Cargill embark on her singles run in WWE. This may finally come to fruition upon her comeback. The Storm could establish herself as a singles competitor now that she has gained sheer experience in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 32-year-old could emerge as one of the biggest babyfaces in the women's division, carving her path to the top of this industry. This could also pave the way for the dream match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, which the wrestling world has been eagerly waiting to see.

It is only a matter of time before The Storm returns to SmackDown. She has already started training in the WWE Performance Center. It will be quite interesting to see what the future holds for her.

