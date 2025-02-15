Jade Cargill to reveal the truth; major WWE title change before Elimination Chamber? 4 ways The Storm can return following SmackDown

Jade Cargill’s return to WWE SmackDown seems inevitable following the events of the show’s latest episode. The blue brand’s GM, Nick Aldis, showed footage tonight that revealed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Cargill’s alleged attackers.

The plot twist adds more meaning to Judgment Day’s current storylines and pushes Liv and Raquel ahead. It also paves the way for Cargill’s imminent return to the ring.

There are many ways WWE could bring back Jade Cargill to the screen. She could join the SmackDown or RAW brand following her return.

Check out the four ways The Storm can return following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown.

#4. Jade Cargill could return to attack Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and join Rhea Ripley

The footage shown by Nick Aldis clearly showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the background. The two women have attacked several stars in the past in WWE and injured them, including Rhea Ripley.

Fans could see Cargill return to an episode of RAW rather than SmackDown to attack Liv and Raquel. She could take down both women and possibly even partner with Rhea Ripley.

The two women could continue their rivalry on the RAW brand, while Bianca Belair and Naomi could continue their current tag team run on SmackDown. It would be a good way to move Cargill to the Netflix network where she could work alongside Rhea Ripley before getting into a rivalry with her.

#3. Naomi could be in trouble when The Storm returns

Naomi has been enjoying a lot of success since Jade Cargill has been out of the picture. She has found her way into the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture and also booked her ticket to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Storm could return to reveal that it was indeed Naomi who attacked her and took her position in the tag team and her title. She could go after The Glow, while Bianca Belair could defend her new friend.

The rivalry could see Jade Cargill cost both women inside the Elimination Chamber and begin a new rivalry. It would be great to see a furious Cargill take down both Belair and Naomi to get ahead on SmackDown.

#2. Jade Cargill could cost Bianca Belair and Naomi big time in WWE

The footage seen on this week's SmackDown was inconclusive, and a lot could have gone on before the clip. That could have included an attack by either Bianca Belair or Naomi.

Jade Cargill could return during Belair and Naomi’s tag team title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and tease helping her former teammate defend the titles. Instead, she could attack The EST or The Glow and cost them the gold.

She could later reveal that it was Belair and Naomi who attacked her, and she was back to get revenge. The angle could help Judgment Day gain some credibility as it would have the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, The EST could finally get into a meaningful feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Storm could surprise everyone and enter the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Jade Cargill may be ready to return to the ring after a lengthy hiatus. That could be a major reason behind Nick Aldis airing the footage from months ago on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Storm could return to replace a star in the Elimination Chamber Match after returning next week. She could replace Liv Morgan, who could be banned from the match after her alleged attack on the injured star.

Cargill could team with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take out the other stars in the Chamber before turning on them and eliminating them. She could later reveal that it was indeed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions who attacked her and left her injured.

